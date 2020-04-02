Joe Biden: Normal Democratic convention 'hard to imagine' as scheduled amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at whether they'll be able to move forward as planned this summer with conventions that typically kick off the general election season.

In an interview with MSNBC this week, prospective Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said it's "hard to envision" a normal convention July 13-16 in Milwaukee. But the former vice president also noted on "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams" that Democrats "have more time" to figure things out as party officials consider contingencies that could range from delaying the convention to making parts of the proceedings virtual so that not as many people attend.

"We were able to do it in the middle of a Civil War all the way through to World War II, have Democratic and Republican conventions and primaries and elections and still have public safety," Biden said. "We're able to do both."

Among Wisconsin registered voters, only 22% said the convention should go on as planned, while 62% said it should not be held in person, according to a Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday.

Republicans, meanwhile, are expressing confidence they can pull off their convention as scheduled in August, but party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel still allows for the possibility that the pandemic could upend GOP plans.