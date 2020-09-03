Joe Biden meets with Jacob Blake's family after arriving in Wisconsin for first campaign visit

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced the creation of a new task force to examine public safety and police policies and standards to review the legislation over the coming months and potentially develop other ideas to address police accountability by Jan. 1.

Biden, Evers criticized

On Thursday, Republicans slammed Biden for not visiting Wisconsin until now, especially because he had declined to come to Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention last month.

“It’s amazing that after two years, almost two years of being away from Wisconsin, it took these kinds of riots to get Joe Biden to show up,” said former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. “He couldn’t even be here when the convention was going on.”

Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman Andrew Hitt also tore into Evers for not telling Biden to stay away from Wisconsin after requesting that Trump not visit the state.

“The fact that Governor Evers asked, in some ways pleaded in a letter for President Trump not to come to Wisconsin but is silent on Joe Biden is really just a hypocrisy that Wisconsinites don’t want from their elected officials,” Hitt said.

In a press call with reporters Thursday, Evers rejected that claim.