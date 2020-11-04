Joe Biden maintains thin lead as Milwaukee delivers absentee results

With Republican President Donald Trump leading Wisconsin in early returns for most of the night, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is now managing a razor-thin lead in the state after Milwaukee delivered results from thousands of absentee ballots.
The race, however, still hangs in the balance, with absentee ballot results in Kenosha and Brown Counties still outstanding.
Absentee ballot returns are expected to arrive shortly from Brown County and Kenosha County.
If those absentee ballots feature substantial enough Democratic margins, it could deliver the state for Biden, however, the race is expected to be extremely close.
With most unofficial tallies compiled in counties across the state, an analysis of the totals shows both Trump and Biden logging greater percentages of the vote than in 2016, signifying a decline in support for third party candidates.
Support Local Journalism
The results, however, also show weakening support for Trump in the strongly conservative Milwaukee suburbs that helped bring him over the edge in 2016. In Waukesha County, for example, Trump garnered 59.75% of the vote this year, compared to 60% in 2016.
Biden managed to improve upon 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's margins there. He got 39% of the vote compared to Clinton's 33%.
The vote totals in Ozaukee County, another conservative stronghold outside Milwaukee, tell a similar story. Trump's support there dropped by about a half a percentage point, while Biden's improved 6% over Clinton.
As some expected, the Democratic stronghold of Dane County managed to hand Biden greater margins (a five percentage point increase) — and a greater raw vote total — than it did for Clinton. Biden ended up getting 260,157 votes in the county, compared to 217,697 for Clinton.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.