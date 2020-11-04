Joe Biden maintains thin lead as Milwaukee delivers absentee results

With Republican President Donald Trump leading Wisconsin in early returns for most of the night, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is now managing a razor-thin lead in the state after Milwaukee delivered results from thousands of absentee ballots.

The race, however, still hangs in the balance, with absentee ballot results in Kenosha and Brown Counties still outstanding.

Absentee ballot returns are expected to arrive shortly from Brown County and Kenosha County.

If those absentee ballots feature substantial enough Democratic margins, it could deliver the state for Biden, however, the race is expected to be extremely close.

With most unofficial tallies compiled in counties across the state, an analysis of the totals shows both Trump and Biden logging greater percentages of the vote than in 2016, signifying a decline in support for third party candidates.

The results, however, also show weakening support for Trump in the strongly conservative Milwaukee suburbs that helped bring him over the edge in 2016. In Waukesha County, for example, Trump garnered 59.75% of the vote this year, compared to 60% in 2016.