Joe Biden maintains slight lead over Donald Trump in latest Marquette poll
The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintaining his 5-point lead over Republican President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, consistent with previous polls this year.

The poll, which is the last of this election cycle and was conducted between Oct. 21-25, shows Biden ahead of the president 48% to 43% among likely voters, close to the poll’s margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points. Biden's lead is consistent with previous Marquette polls conducted over the last six months.

"As we've seen since May, this has been a very stable race," poll director Charles Franklin said. "Since May, all of our results have been a 5-point Biden lead, plus or minus 1 (point)."

The latest Marquette poll predicts a much closer race than a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Wednesday that found Biden up 57% to Trump's 40% among likely voters in Wisconsin. On Monday, the latest UW Poll reported that 53% of likely voters — registered voters who say they are certain to vote or have already voted — support Biden, compared with 44% for Trump.

As with previous polls, Biden appears to hold the edge with early voters, with 64% of respondents in the latest Marquette poll saying they already voted for Biden, compared with 25% for Trump. At the same time, 56% of respondents who still plan to vote say they support the president, compared with 35% for Biden.

According to the Post-ABC News poll, Biden's margins in battleground states Wisconsin and Michigan are driven largely by the former Vice President's support among female likely voters. Biden leads Trump by 30 points among those women in Wisconsin. Biden and Trump are running about even among men in Wisconsin.

The poll also found that Biden has strong support among respondents who say they are worried about COVID-19 or have already caught the disease, while Trump leads among those who are not worried about the pandemic. In addition, those who oppose state rules on masks and businesses overwhelmingly back Trump, while those who approve of such measures support Biden.

The latest UW poll found Biden holding a 9-point lead over Trump, a margin Barry Burden, a UW-Madison political science professor and director of the Elections Research Center, called "statistically significant."

What's more, the poll found that while Trump has the edge among respondents who have yet to vote, the margin does not appear large enough to compensate for Biden’s advantage among early and absentee voters.

Among Wisconsin respondents who have already voted, 73% say they’ve chosen Biden, while only 26% have gone for Trump. Among those who have yet to vote, 57% support Trump, compared with 39% for Biden.

As of Wednesday, more than 1.5 million absentee ballots had been returned in Wisconsin, pushing turnout to just over 50% of the total voter turnout in 2016, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. A little more than 287,000 ballots have not yet been returned. With the election less than a week away, state and local officials encourage voters to drop off their absentee ballots in person or at drop-off locations, rather than mail them in.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016, securing less than 23,000 more votes than Hillary Clinton.

The candidates for the Nov. 3 election have accepted their party nominations. Who will win the key battleground state of Wisconsin?

