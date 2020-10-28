Joe Biden maintains slight lead over Donald Trump in latest Marquette poll

The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintaining his 5-point lead over Republican President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, consistent with previous polls this year.

The poll, which is the last of this election cycle and was conducted between Oct. 21-25, shows Biden ahead of the president 48% to 43% among likely voters, close to the poll’s margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points. Biden's lead is consistent with previous Marquette polls conducted over the last six months.

"As we've seen since May, this has been a very stable race," poll director Charles Franklin said. "Since May, all of our results have been a 5-point Biden lead, plus or minus 1 (point)."

The latest Marquette poll predicts a much closer race than a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Wednesday that found Biden up 57% to Trump's 40% among likely voters in Wisconsin. On Monday, the latest UW Poll reported that 53% of likely voters — registered voters who say they are certain to vote or have already voted — support Biden, compared with 44% for Trump.