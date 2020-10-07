 Skip to main content
Joe Biden maintains slight edge in latest Marquette poll
Trump's diagnosis rocks final stage of presidential campaign

In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, from l-r., first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.

 JULIO CORTEZ, Associated Press

The latest Marquette Law School poll shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintaining a slight edge over Republican President Donald Trump as the campaign enters into the final weeks before the Nov. 3 election. 

The poll, conducted between Sept. 30-Oct. 4, after the first presidnetial debate and amid the news that Trump was infected with COVID-19, shows Biden slightly ahead the president 46%-41% among likely voters.

The result is virtually unchanged from a month ago, when 47% of likely voters surveyed backed Biden and 43% supported Trump, underscoring how stable the presidential race has remained despite a turbulent news cycle featuring the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the political skirmish to replace her; Trump and several White House officials contracting COVID-19; and the continued rise of COVID-19 infections nationwide but especially in Wisconsin. 

Biden led Trump by 8 points among registered voters in a June Marquette poll. At that time, Biden received 49% support while Trump got just 41%. The June poll found a 6-point lead among likely voters who said they are certain to vote.

This story will be updated.

