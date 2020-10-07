Joe Biden maintains slight edge in latest Marquette poll

The latest Marquette Law School poll shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintaining a slight edge over Republican President Donald Trump as the campaign enters into the final weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

The poll, conducted between Sept. 30-Oct. 4, after the first presidnetial debate and amid the news that Trump was infected with COVID-19, shows Biden slightly ahead the president 46%-41% among likely voters.

The result is virtually unchanged from a month ago, when 47% of likely voters surveyed backed Biden and 43% supported Trump, underscoring how stable the presidential race has remained despite a turbulent news cycle featuring the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the political skirmish to replace her; Trump and several White House officials contracting COVID-19; and the continued rise of COVID-19 infections nationwide but especially in Wisconsin.

Biden led Trump by 8 points among registered voters in a June Marquette poll. At that time, Biden received 49% support while Trump got just 41%. The June poll found a 6-point lead among likely voters who said they are certain to vote.

This story will be updated.

