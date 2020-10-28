Joe Biden maintains lead over Donald Trump in multiple Wisconsin polls

"As the virus has spread and the issues of the virus remain, we have seen that become more negative, while the protests, which are viewed as a weak area of his performance, nevertheless have become a little bit less negative over the course of the summer and now fall," Franklin said.

As with polling earlier this month, approval for Trump's handling of the economy remains stable at 51%, though disapproval grew from 45% to 48% over the last three weeks.

Receptions of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' overall job performance also continues to dip, reaching 50% approval, compared with 65% approval back in March. His disapproval rating increased from 29% to 43% over the seven-month span.

Approval of the governor's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak dropped from 76% in March to 52% in the most recent poll, while disapproval grew from 17% to 45% in the same span.

Wisconsin's state Legislature also continues to see approval ratings drop, with only 36% approving in the most recent poll. State lawmakers' disapproval grew from 40% in February and May polls to 50% this month.

COVID-19 concerns