Joe Biden is leading in the polls, but Donald Trump has held the edge in small-dollar donors

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden may be leading Republican President Donald Trump in many recent polls, but by one other common metric of gauging political support — small-dollar donations — Trump has so far maintained an edge.

Small-dollar donations — defined as $200 or less — are important to both candidates and voters, according to Eleanor Powell, a political science professor at UW-Madison whose research focuses on the influence of money in politics.

“You can think of small-dollar donors as sort of small ‘d’ democratizing,” Powell said. “That there's a way for people to have a voice in the system even if they don't have the wealth to make the hundred million-dollar contributions, as most people don't.”

She said that clearly identifying supporters allows campaigns to use their resources to connect with voters they don’t know anything about, rather than focusing on a voter who is already backing them.

“For the campaigns, it’s incredibly valuable to know who their passionate supporters are,” Powell said, adding that online fundraising is driving this data collection for campaigns.