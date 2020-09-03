Joe Biden headed to Kenosha Thursday for first Wisconsin stop

Former Vice President Joe Biden is heading to Kenosha Thursday for his first 2020 campaign stop in Wisconsin, a trip that comes just two days after President Donald Trump visited the city where unrest initially flared after the police shooting of a Black man.
Though Biden was scheduled to travel to Milwaukee to accept his party's nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention, he ultimately reworked his plans over concerns stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, leading to speculation about when the nominee would visit this key battleground state.
Two weeks later, the Democratic presidential nominee is preparing to hold a community meeting in Kenosha, followed by "a local stop" with his wife, Jill, according to his campaign.
While few other details were immediately available surrounding Biden's itinerary, media reports show he's also planning to meet with the family of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back seven times by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23.
Biden, who told reporters Wednesday he believed Sheskey should face criminal charges, said he was looking to "be a positive influence" given what's happening and bring people together in his visit this week.
"I'm not going to tell Kenosha what they have to do, but what we have to do together," he said from Delaware.
Trump during his stop on Tuesday surveyed property damage stemming from the unrest last week and spoke with law enforcement officials, though he didn't meet with Blake's family. They also haven't spoken on the phone because, the family's attorney said in a statement, the White House didn't want members of the family's legal team on the call.
Though Gov. Tony Evers and other local leaders urged Trump to reconsider his plans ahead of his trip, his office Wednesday didn't return requests for comment whether he considered Biden's visit to be appropriate.
"I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state," Evers wrote in a Sunday letter to Trump. "I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said in a recent CNN interview it was "too soon" for both Trump and Biden to visit the city, saying he'd prefer that both of them wait until next week.
Biden told reporters he had spoken with a series of officials in Wisconsin, including Evers' staff, about his plans and was encouraged to come.
Wisconsin Republican Party chair Andrew Hitt and other GOP officials slammed the plans as a "desperation trip."
“It shouldn’t take rioters burning down the City of Kenosha to get Joe Biden to visit our state," Hitt said in a statement.
Biden's general election trip this week follows a 2016 presidential cycle in which then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton did not travel to Wisconsin herself after officially securing her place on the ticket.
Trump carried the state by nearly 23,000 votes four years ago.
