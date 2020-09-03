Joe Biden headed to Kenosha Thursday for first Wisconsin stop

"I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state," Evers wrote in a Sunday letter to Trump. "I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said in a recent CNN interview it was "too soon" for both Trump and Biden to visit the city, saying he'd prefer that both of them wait until next week.

Biden told reporters he had spoken with a series of officials in Wisconsin, including Evers' staff, about his plans and was encouraged to come.

Wisconsin Republican Party chair Andrew Hitt and other GOP officials slammed the plans as a "desperation trip."

“It shouldn’t take rioters burning down the City of Kenosha to get Joe Biden to visit our state," Hitt said in a statement.