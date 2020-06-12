Jim Johnsen, the only finalist for UW president, withdraws from consideration

Prior to his role as president, Johnsen served at the University of Minnesota and in various roles at the University of Alaska between 1996 and 2008, including vice president for administration and chief of staff. He has also served as chair of the Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education, vice chair of the Alaska Student Loan Corporation and founding chair of the Alaska State Committee on Research.

While Gov. Tony Evers in an interview this week with the Cap Times stopped short of labeling Johnsen's record at the University of Alaska System disqualifying, he called for taking an "in-depth" look at some tenants of Johnsen's history.

"There’s going to be plenty of time for people to weigh in and of course from what I’ve read, his record, as far as faculty governance issues, it has to be examined in-depth and that’s a big thing for our state," Evers, a former regent, said Tuesday.

He also noted having a single finalist in the search process "makes it more difficult for Dr. Johnsen to do well" because there aren't any other candidates to compare him to, meaning reaching a final decision is "much more difficult."