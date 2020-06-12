Jim Johnsen, the only finalist for UW president, withdraws from consideration

University of Alaska System head Jim Johnsen abruptly withdrew from consideration for the top slot at the University of Wisconsin System Friday after his announcement as the sole finalist for the job drew pushback from students and faculty.
Johnsen, who was in line to replace outgoing UW System President Ray Cross, was unveiled last week as the only contender for the position following a months-long, controversial presidential search process.
But his candidacy and the broader search that led to his selection quickly drew fire as the American Association of University Professors Wisconsin called on System leaders to declare a failed search and withdraw Johnsen’s name from consideration.
Johnsen in a Friday statement said he notified the search committee he would be withdrawing following “deep reflection as to where I am called to lead a university system through these challenging times, it is clear to me and my family that it is in Alaska.”
He also took a parting shot at the search process, saying: “I appreciate the strong support from the search committee at Wisconsin, and for all those who supported my candidacy, but it’s clear they have important process issues to work out."
Board of Regents President Andrew Petersen called the news “disappointing” and added that it’s “a dark day for the UW System.”
“Dr. Johnsen is a fine person who conducted himself with professionalism and honor throughout the process, during which he was unanimously identified by the search committee as the best candidate for our system,” he said in a statement. “We will work to identify and get through our immediate financial and operational challenges with the pandemic, then deliberate on the next steps to conduct a new search when there is a better opportunity.”
The decision comes just days after Johnsen participated in a virtual campus forum where he faced questions about shared governance, fostering diversity and inclusion and how he'd handle budgetary challenges.
But over the last week, critics of Johnsen have raised red flags over his candidacy, including his history as president at the University of Alaska System, where faculty expressed their disapproval through votes of no confidence and calls for his removal from office as early as 2017.
Prior to his role as president, Johnsen served at the University of Minnesota and in various roles at the University of Alaska between 1996 and 2008, including vice president for administration and chief of staff. He has also served as chair of the Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education, vice chair of the Alaska Student Loan Corporation and founding chair of the Alaska State Committee on Research.
While Gov. Tony Evers in an interview this week with the Cap Times stopped short of labeling Johnsen's record at the University of Alaska System disqualifying, he called for taking an "in-depth" look at some tenants of Johnsen's history.
"There’s going to be plenty of time for people to weigh in and of course from what I’ve read, his record, as far as faculty governance issues, it has to be examined in-depth and that’s a big thing for our state," Evers, a former regent, said Tuesday.
He also noted having a single finalist in the search process "makes it more difficult for Dr. Johnsen to do well" because there aren't any other candidates to compare him to, meaning reaching a final decision is "much more difficult."
Johnsen was unanimously selected by the search committee after the panel began with a “large group of candidates,” where were recruited, nominated or self-nominated, committee chair and Board of Regents Vice President Michael Grebe said last week. The committee narrowed the group down into semifinalists — without a set number of people allowed to advance — who underwent multi-day interview sessions.
Though the committee was prepared to advance multiple finalists’ names for recommendation, Johnsen was the group’s unanimous favorite at the time, Grebe noted.
The next steps are unclear. Cross, who announced his intentions to retire in October, has said he intends to stay in the role until the Board of Regents settles on his replacement, though it's unknown when that could occur.
