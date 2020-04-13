Jill Karofsky topples incumbent Daniel Kelly for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

First elected as Dane County judge three years ago, Karofsky, who has previously served as deputy district attorney for the county, has highlighted her values and called for getting the court “back on track.”

She also has repeatedly knocked Kelly, who was first appointed to the bench in 2016 by then-Gov. Scott Walker, for appearing corrupt and regularly ruling in favor of conservative interests.

But Kelly -- who has consistently touted his judicial philosophy and commitment to interpreting laws as they’re written -- has rebuffed the charges and argued his decisions are based on a chain of “rigorous logic” that’s laid out in his writings.

He congratulated Karofsky in a statement Monday night, adding that serving on the court has been "the highest honor of my career."

"As the campaign comes to its close, the work of the Court continues," he said. "My term ends on July 31, and I will dedicate every day from now until then to finishing well in my service to this state."

The results come almost a week after voters took to the polls to cast ballots in-person across Wisconsin amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Thousands more have submitted absentee ballots to their local clerks.