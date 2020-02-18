Jill Karofsky, Daniel Kelly advance to Wisconsin Supreme Court general election

The race for the court has already turned contentious, with Karofsky repeatedly claiming Kelly, whom Walker put on the court in 2016 to replace retiring Justice David Prosser, Jr., is "corrupt," a claim that Kelly has vehemently denied and called "disgusting slander" against him.

Despite winning the largest share of votes Tuesday, Kelly faces an uphill climb to victory in April because the Wisconsin Supreme Court election falls on the same day as the state's presidential preference primary. Turnout in that election is expected to be greater for Democrats, who currently have a contested presidential contest, which may drive more votes to liberal-backed Karofsky.

Republicans eyed the problem early on and unsuccessfully tried to move the date of the state's presidential primary during their extraordinary session in December 2018.

Kelly expects turnout in April's election to be similar to a gubernatorial race, but said it gives him an opportunity to reach more voters.

Differing stances

Kelly said serving a full term would help ensure the court remains faithful to the state and U.S. Constitutions.