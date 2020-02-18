Jill Karofsky, Daniel Kelly advance to Wisconsin Supreme Court general election

Incumbent Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky will advance to the April 7 election to compete for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Kelly and Karofsky, both judges, were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's statewide primary, besting Marquette Law School professor Ed Fallone by significant margins. The results pit Kelly, the conservative-backed incumbent who has served on the court since 2016, against a Dane County local, backed by liberals, who was first elected as a circuit court judge in 2017.
Early returns showed Kelly excelling in most rural counties and the Milwaukee suburbs, while Karofsky commanded overwhelming margins in the Democratic, urban strongholds of Dane and Milwaukee counties. Despite living in Milwaukee, initial returns showed Fallone with only about 22% of the vote in Milwaukee County, compared to 63% for Karofsky.
In Dane County, where Karofsky resides, she garnered around 63% of the vote, while Fallone trailed Kelly with 16%.
"The result shows our message is resonating," Karofsky said. "People want their Supreme Court back on track, a Supreme Court that is free from corruption."
Kelly said his victory shows Wisconsin voters back his judicial philosophy.
"All the folks coming out, they're pretty much going to want the same thing," Kelly said. "They want jurists who understand their job is to just use the judicial power that they've been lent."
While the Supreme Court's current 5-2 conservative majority isn't threatened this year, the race's outcome in April will be critical for liberals to have a chance at winning back control after 2023, when conservative-backed Chief Justice Patience Roggensack's term ends.
Liberals had a chance of holding onto their then 3-seat minority last year, with an election to replace outgoing liberal-supported Justice Shirley Abrahamson, but failed after the liberal-supported candidate, Wisconsin Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer, narrowly lost to conservative-backed Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn.
You have free articles remaining.
For conservatives, a success in April's election would guarantee their domination of the court into mid-decade. Conservative-supported candidates have commanded the court since 2008, a time during which they've handed Republicans big political wins, ruling in favor of former Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10, which weakened public-sector labor unions, and the Republican laws that weakened the power of incoming Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats.
The race for the court has already turned contentious, with Karofsky repeatedly claiming Kelly, whom Walker put on the court in 2016 to replace retiring Justice David Prosser, Jr., is "corrupt," a claim that Kelly has vehemently denied and called "disgusting slander" against him.
Despite winning the largest share of votes Tuesday, Kelly faces an uphill climb to victory in April because the Wisconsin Supreme Court election falls on the same day as the state's presidential preference primary. Turnout in that election is expected to be greater for Democrats, who currently have a contested presidential contest, which may drive more votes to liberal-backed Karofsky.
Republicans eyed the problem early on and unsuccessfully tried to move the date of the state's presidential primary during their extraordinary session in December 2018.
Kelly expects turnout in April's election to be similar to a gubernatorial race, but said it gives him an opportunity to reach more voters.
Differing stances
Kelly said serving a full term would help ensure the court remains faithful to the state and U.S. Constitutions.
Karofsky said a term would mean steering the court away from what she views as perceived corruption by Kelly. Fallone had wanted to bring intellectual diversity to the court and said he would help mend the scars caused by its increased partisanship.
Before joining the court in 2016, Kelly had built a lengthy career in commercial litigation. Kelly in past writings has aligned himself with conservative politics, although he says they don't influence his decisions on the court. He has previously published opinions comparing affirmative action to slavery in moral principle and decrying the legalization of same-sex marriage.
Kelly represented state Republicans in a federal trial over a lawsuit challenging the 2010 redrawing of legislative districts and has ties to the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which has helped defend Act 10.
Before serving on the Dane County Circuit Court, Karofsky served as assistant and deputy district attorney in the Dane County District Attorney’s Office from 1992 to 2001. She has also held two posts in the state Department of Justice, as violence against women prosecutor and as head of the Office of Crime Victim Services.
Karofsky cites a number of factors she said make her an ideal Supreme Court candidate, including her energy and experience as a trial court judge, which she said puts her in a position to see the impact of the law on real people.