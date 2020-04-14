Jill Karofsky benefited from a Democratic primary, but her double-digit win signals trouble for Trump

Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky's double-digit Supreme Court win isn't quite a forecast for how Wisconsin's toss-up presidential election will play out in November, but it highlights the vulnerabilities for Republican President Donald Trump and a potential victory strategy for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Karofsky, who was supported by liberals, won 55.3% support compared to conservative-backed Justice Daniel Kelly's 44.7% out of more than 1.5 million votes, the second most in a spring election behind the 2016 spring election, which featured two competitive presidential primaries.
Karofsky cruised to victory with heavy turnout from the Democratic strongholds of Dane and Milwaukee counties, but she also benefited from increasing Democratic support in Green Bay, the Fox Valley, Eau Claire, La Crosse, southwestern Wisconsin and Kenosha County.
Statewide turnout this year was 33.4% of eligible voters, up from 26.8% last year, when liberal-backed Supreme Court candidate Judge Lisa Neubauer lost by a half percentage point.
Of Wisconsin's 72 counties, Dane County had the third-highest turnout this year at 46.1%, and gave Karofsky a huge bloc of votes with more than 81% support, slightly better than Neubauer.
Karofsky also topped Neubauer's share of votes by about 7 points in the conservative Milwaukee suburban counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington, where turnout was similar to Dane County.
"I think these regional patterns are the main takeaways for November," said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll. "The suburbs here are becoming less strongly Republican even if they are on balance still Republican. The north and west is becoming more Republican, and that's balancing the change within the state."
Democratic primary boost
Karofsky was expected to do well because there wasn't a contested Republican presidential primary and Democratic voter enthusiasm has surged since Trump was elected in 2016. Republicans had even considered moving the primary date to give Kelly a better chance.
But the Democratic primary mostly wrapped up in March as Biden collected endorsements from most of his rivals in a historically crowded field. And then the COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented campaigning and voting challenges with unpredictable effects on the outcome.
In the end, all of the variables added up to a Karofsky win, but political observers didn't interpret that as a surefire sign that Biden will win Wisconsin in November.
"I don't think anybody would believe based on past history that we will see a lopsided, more Democratic electorate in November," Franklin said. "Surely what we are thinking about when we vote in November will have enormously more to do with the course that the epidemic runs and the course of the economy."
Franklin said Karofsky certainly benefited from higher Democratic turnout in the presidential primary, but he noted turnout in Supreme Court races has been on the rise in recent years.
This election's "low-key" style, featuring less advertising and fewer in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, made the likelihood of high turnout even lower. Franklin said Democratic turnout in the primary was similar to other primaries from the past two decades.
So far, Republicans are portraying Karofsky's victory as simply the result of the Democratic presidential primary, while Democrats say it clearly demonstrates increasing voter enthusiasm and a good sign for November.
According to a preliminary tally, there were 1.55 million total voters in the April 7 election, including 924,151 who participated in the Democratic primary.
Karofsky received 856,060 votes, meaning some voters who participated in the Democratic presidential primary didn't vote for a Supreme Court candidate or voted for Kelly, who received 692,674 votes. Kelly received about 74,000 more votes than Trump in the uncontested GOP presidential primary.
"This was a much more Democratic electorate than we see in a November election, and that certainly helped Karofsky," Franklin said. "But the turnout’s been going up independently of that, so that’s a reason not to give complete credit to the Democratic primary."
About 1.2 million votes were cast in the 2019 spring Supreme Court election. Just shy of 1 million votes were cast in 2018. And about 2.1 million were cast in 2016, when Hillary Clinton lost to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Trump lost to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
"It is very clear that this was about more than just Democratic-base enthusiasm," said Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki.
He said Kelly, despite receiving 86,260 more votes than conservative-backed Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn, who narrowly won last year, simply under-performed in key areas. In the important GOP stronghold of suburban Milwaukee — Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — Kelly's share of support was less than Hagedorn's in 2019. Hagedorn won 69% in Waukesha County, yet Kelly only won 61%.
Franklin said those numbers track an existing trend of decreasing suburban support for conservatives.
To win in November, Democrats will need to keep emotional appeals against Trump running hot, while Republicans will need to heavily boost their turnout, said Republican strategist Brandon Scholz.
Both Scholz and Zepecki agreed part of the equation in Karofsky's win was a deep distaste among Democratic-leaning voters for President Donald Trump, who endorsed Kelly.
"(The Democrats) really kept emotion and the visceral hatred of Democratic voters against Donald Trump front and center," Scholz said. "They just poured gas on that fire like there was no tomorrow."
The result was solid Democratic turnout for Karofsky in Dane and Milwaukee counties. Dane's turnout increased by 29% and Milwaukee's 33% over last year, both outpacing the statewide average of 28%. Turnout was up in every county over last year, but in Waukesha County it was up only 22%.
Karofsky padded her victory margin by winning seven counties Neubauer lost, including Brown County, where Green Bay is located, neighboring Winnebago County, and Kenosha County in the southeastern part of the state.
