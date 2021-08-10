Jeff Weigand wins special election for open Dane County Board seat

Jeff Weigand beat out three other write-in candidates by a wide margin in a special election Tuesday for an open seat on the Dane County Board.

Weigand, 33, a Marshall resident who was most recently vice president of the business technology office at WPS Health Solutions, earned 59.2% of the vote while his competitors each earned around 10%, according to preliminary results.

Mary Ellen Havel-Lang, Joseph Lotegeluaki and Joe Tatar were also fighting for the 20th District seat to represent the northeastern part of the county.

No one filed to run for the seat before the June 18 deadline, so voters had to write in the name of the candidate they preferred. The seat was left open when Sup. Julie Schwellenbach died of cancer May 19.

A total of 747 people voted in the election, according to tally sheets of the write-in votes. Weigand earned 442 votes.

Trailing in second was Havel-Lang, who got 13% of the vote, or 97 votes. Lotegeluaki earned 10.8%, and Tatar earned 9%.

Also gaining a handful of votes from residents were: Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, County Board Chair Analiese Eicher, Jeff Hoisig, Rachel Burge, "nobody," "blank" and "no name."