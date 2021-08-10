Jeff Weigand wins special election for open Dane County Board seat

Jeff Weigand beat out three other write-in candidates by a wide margin in a special election Tuesday for an open seat on the Dane County Board.
Weigand, 33, a Marshall resident who was most recently vice president of the business technology office at WPS Health Solutions, earned 59.2% of the vote while his competitors each earned around 10%, according to preliminary results.
Mary Ellen Havel-Lang, Joseph Lotegeluaki and Joe Tatar were also fighting for the 20th District seat to represent the northeastern part of the county.
No one filed to run for the seat before the June 18 deadline, so voters had to write in the name of the candidate they preferred. The seat was left open when Sup. Julie Schwellenbach died of cancer May 19.
A total of 747 people voted in the election, according to tally sheets of the write-in votes. Weigand earned 442 votes.
Trailing in second was Havel-Lang, who got 13% of the vote, or 97 votes. Lotegeluaki earned 10.8%, and Tatar earned 9%.
Also gaining a handful of votes from residents were: Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, County Board Chair Analiese Eicher, Jeff Hoisig, Rachel Burge, "nobody," "blank" and "no name."
The 20th District encompasses the towns of Bristol, Medina, Sun Prairie and York, the village of Marshall, and parts of the city of Sun Prairie, the village of Windsor, and the village of Cottage Grove.
Weigand has also worked for the state Department of Transportation and the state Department of Administration.
He said he registered as a write-in for the seat because he wants to support law enforcement and make sure the Dane County Sheriff's Office has the resources to do its job effectively. He also wants to keep schools open for in-person instruction instead of online learning, and plans to work collaboratively with Public Health Madison and Dane County and school districts to ensure in-person learning is safe.
Weigand thanked the three other write-in candidates for running, and said he'll make sure to listen to residents and represent them well.
"I feel excited and very humbled that the voters would elect me to the 20th supervisor district," he said. "I am excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work."
Havel-Lang, 68, of Sun Prairie, is a retired state Department of Health Services and Department of Administration worker.
Lotegeluaki, 35, is a union carpenter and Marshall resident. He was also a former trustee for carpenter’s union Local 314.
Tatar, 38, of Sun Prairie, is a policy section manager for the state Department of Health Services’ Division of Public Health.