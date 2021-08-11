Jeff Weigand wins election for Dane County Board’s District 20 seat

At the polls, voters received a blank ballot to write in the candidate of their choice. All write-in votes were counted regardless of if the candidate registered as a write-in or not because there were no candidates on the ballot.

Other names that voters wrote in on the ballot included Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and County Board Chair Analiese Eicher.

Results were posted all at once on the county clerk’s website as opposed to continuously rolling in throughout the night. Municipal clerks tallied the votes after the polls closed at 8 p.m. and had to return the tally sheets to the county clerk’s office.