Jeff Weigand wins election for Dane County Board’s District 20 seat

As one of four write-in candidates, Jeff Weigand won the election for the Dane County Board’s vacant District 20 seat Tuesday.
Completed tally sheets showed Weigand, a vice president of the business technology office at WPS Health Solutions, gaining 442 votes, according to preliminary results, outpacing the other three declared write-in candidates.
Former Sun Prairie Area School Board member Mary Ellen Havel-Lang received 97 votes and union carpenter Joseph Lotegeluaki received 81. Joe Tatar, a policy section manager for the state Department of Health Services’ Division of Public Health, received 67 votes.
The four candidates ran write-in campaigns after no one filed paperwork by the June 18 deadline to represent the county’s northeastern district. District 20 includes parts of the village of Windsor, the town of Bristol, the town of Sun Prairie, the village of Marshall, the town of Medina and the town of York.
At the polls, voters received a blank ballot to write in the candidate of their choice. All write-in votes were counted regardless of if the candidate registered as a write-in or not because there were no candidates on the ballot.
Other names that voters wrote in on the ballot included Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and County Board Chair Analiese Eicher.
Results were posted all at once on the county clerk’s website as opposed to continuously rolling in throughout the night. Municipal clerks tallied the votes after the polls closed at 8 p.m. and had to return the tally sheets to the county clerk’s office.
Tuesday’s special election was set following the death of Julie Schwellenbach, who most recently represented the vacant district.
Weigand will join the board at a time when many supervisors haven’t met each other yet.
In April 2020, 11 new supervisors were elected and two more were appointed at the end of last year. Last month, Timothy Rockwell was elected in a special election as the new District 19 supervisor.
It could be several more months before supervisors meet in person. Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in a memo this week that board meetings will continue remotely.
