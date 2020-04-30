Bewley hopes for 'smooth transition' for Senate Democrats

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

While that's going on inside the Capitol, Bewley is taking over a job where much of the work outside the building "is starting to ramp up."

That includes within the caucus' political arm, the State Senate Democratic Committee, where Bewley said she had already been familiar with the staff though she noted she still has "a lot to learn."

Her focus in the coming weeks, she said, is to institute fairness and equality when it comes to elections and candidates as she continues to learn more about running the caucus and its campaign operations.

"I'm hopefully going to treat them fairly and equally and I want to give them access to anything anybody in the caucus would get or any other candidate would get to make sure they have what they need to do the best as a candidate," she said of providing support to 2020 contenders.

Bewley was first elected to the Senate in 2014, after having served two terms in the Assembly. She became assistant minority leader in 2017, a position that's now held by Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, following Friday's leadership elections.

When she took over as assistant minority leader, she said she didn't realize at the time that she "was sort of starting to say yes to leader."