Bewley hopes for 'smooth transition' for Senate Democrats

Newly elected Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley said her new position at the helm of the Democratic caucus is a way to offer members "a smooth transition" as the party gears up for the November election.
Bewley, the former assistant minority leader, was unanimously elected to lead the caucus last Friday in an uncontested race after previous leader Jennifer Shilling announced she'd be stepping down from the post, a move tied to her decision not to seek re-election this fall.
While Bewley has been serving in the role for a handful of days now, she said she hasn't yet spoken to her Republican counterparts in the state Assembly and Senate: Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
Still, the Mason (Bayfield County) Democrat has been included in daily briefings with Gov. Tony Evers' staff about the novel coronavirus pandemic, an Evers spokeswoman said, and she said she has spoken with Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh.
While that's going on inside the Capitol, Bewley is taking over a job where much of the work outside the building "is starting to ramp up."
That includes within the caucus' political arm, the State Senate Democratic Committee, where Bewley said she had already been familiar with the staff though she noted she still has "a lot to learn."
Her focus in the coming weeks, she said, is to institute fairness and equality when it comes to elections and candidates as she continues to learn more about running the caucus and its campaign operations.
"I'm hopefully going to treat them fairly and equally and I want to give them access to anything anybody in the caucus would get or any other candidate would get to make sure they have what they need to do the best as a candidate," she said of providing support to 2020 contenders.
Bewley was first elected to the Senate in 2014, after having served two terms in the Assembly. She became assistant minority leader in 2017, a position that's now held by Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, following Friday's leadership elections.
When she took over as assistant minority leader, she said she didn't realize at the time that she "was sort of starting to say yes to leader."
And given that she isn't facing re-election this year (only even-numbered Senate districts will be on November ballots), Bewley added that "everything fell into place that this was the right thing to do."
Looking forward, she didn't say whether she'd be interesting in holding the leadership role into next session. Typically, caucus leaders are elected after each election cycle, and Democrats are expected to hold another leadership election after November.
"Clearly, I’m aware of the calendar," she said. "I know that in November, we’ll have a new group of people in the Senate and they’re going to have to vote for a leader. I can’t not think about that, but that’s not what I’m focused on. I’m focused on the election."
Going into the fall, Democrats in the chamber have a 14-19 minority with four of their members planning to retire. In addition to retaining those seats, leaders will also seek to protect state Sen. Patty Schachtner's northwestern 10th Senate District, which the Somerset Democrat won in a 2018 special election.
Republicans need to pick up three seats to get a two-thirds, veto-proof majority in the chamber.
With a new Democratic leader in place, it's all but certain Senate Republicans will also have a new caucus head come next year as well. Fitzgerald is running for Congress in the 5th District, though he is still holding onto his majority leader job.
