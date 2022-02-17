Jail funding vote postponed: Dane County Board punts on whether to borrow another $24 million

A bid to funnel another $24 million to the Dane County Jail expansion and consolidation project was postponed for two weeks by the County Board Thursday night, with supervisors hinting at as-of-yet unseen proposals that could keep the project alive and gain consensus.

Supervisors voted 22-15 to postpone a budget amendment that would have increased county borrowing to make up for a funding gap caused by skyrocketing construction costs that have pushed the estimated price tag of the jail project from $148 million to $170 million. The resolution needed the approval of three-fourths of supervisors to pass, a hurdle supervisors admitted would have been impossible.

Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, introduced the postponement, saying it could allow supervisors in support of the jail project time to “bridge the gap.”

“Doing this resolution the right way includes addressing reasonable concerns raised by some of our colleagues,” Schauer said. “We also can’t think that this public works project is going to be the mechanism through which we can solve every problem with our criminal justice system.”

Officials have long intended to close the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center and build a seven-story tower behind the Public Safety Building. The new and reconfigured jail would have 922 beds, a reduction from the 1,013 beds across the county’s three current jail facilities.

Though Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and many supervisors recognize that the jail’s lack of adequate medical facilities and mental health resources are unacceptable, supervisors have failed to reach a consensus on solutions to fix the problem.

Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District, objected to the postponement, calling it an effort to bide time and lobby supervisors in the weeks leading up to an election where 30% of the board isn’t running again.

“This is just another two weeks to try and pressure and try to strongarm supervisors into supporting something they’re not comfortable with,” Chawla said.

Multiple supervisors hinted at potential new options for the project that could be introduced as a means to reach consensus among board members. But they did not elaborate, and other proposals have not been introduced.

“I’m a little frustrated to hear that at the eleventh hour, when we know that this resolution is not gong to pass, then people are interested in devising a way forward together,” said Sup. Richelle Andrae, 11th District. “I’m a little shocked to hear there are new creative ideas that have come out of nowhere.”

A deluge of community members and activists spoke in opposition to the extra funding Thursday night, urging supervisors to move away from supporting incarceration and put more public spending into social programs. Others pointed to the jail’s disproportionate level of Black inmates as a reason to keep the course with the county’s ongoing efforts for criminal justice reform instead of increased jail funding.

“It will build more jail beds than we need and divert money and attention from criminal justice reform,” said Paul Saeman, a representative of MOSES Madison, a criminal justice reform group.

As of Thursday morning, 633 people were incarcerated at the jail, according to data presented during the meeting. Fifty-nine percent of those inmates are Black. Less than 6% of Dane County’s residents are Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Erika Bach, an activist long opposed to the jail, seconded the need to pivot from the jail toward the county’s other criminal justice reform initiatives.

“You cannot cage people and also claim to be helping them,” Bach told supervisors.

In the past week, proponents of the new facility have argued for the facility in the name of anti-racism and criminal justice reform, saying that the jail’s inhumane conditions are impacting its disproportionately Black population.

Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, 36th District, who sponsored the $24 million budget amendment, wrote on Facebook Tuesday that she supports Black leaders in Dane County like Sheriff Barrett to build a “safe and humane facility for our jail residents who are unfortunately disproportionate people of color.”

“We’re not the ones that are suffering, people in the jail are the ones, that we just keep leaving there,” Ratcliff said Thursday night. “I think waiting two more weeks when this has been going on for decades isn’t that long.

Over the previous months, the County Board has explored whether to scale back the scope of the project to counter rising construction costs. A cost-cutting proposal supervisors considered would have eliminated the tower’s seventh floor, reduced some in-person visitation and limited renovations to sheriff offices in the Public Safety Building.

But that effort stalled. On Feb. 7, the county’s finance committee postponed a contract to design a scaled-back project yet also tied on whether recommend approval for the additional $24 million.

County Executive Joe Parisi released “hybrid” options for the project in November that would have maintained jail capacity, kept the project in budget and scrapped renovations to the Public Safety Building, an item sought by the Sheriff’s Office. Those options were not taken up by the Board.

Should the $24 million in extra funding fail in two weeks, supervisors have floated putting the funding to voters in a referendum this November. A referendum would only require a simple majority of supervisors in support to go on the ballot.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.