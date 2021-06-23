Jail consultants warn Dane County $148 million project cost could be ‘substantially higher’

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is preparing to rethink the $148 million jail project after consultants warned the county that pandemic-related increases to construction costs could result in budget overruns.
In an interview Tuesday, Parisi said he expects an updated cost estimate in September. Depending on that number, Parisi said there may be a need to re-evaluate the project design and timeline and consider how other county-led initiatives to reduce the jail population could affect the scope of the project.
“We may find the project may not be able to move forward immediately,” Parisi said. “Now is the time, I believe, to give some thought to what a Plan B might look like.”
David Way, principal engineer at the consulting firm Mead & Hunt, said in the May 28 letter it is possible that the bids for the jail project could be “substantially higher” if construction costs continue to increase.
“If the bids do come in over the budget, this may require the county to reduce the project scope and program to get back to the budget, or the county may choose to increase the budget amount allocated for this project,” Way said.
Lumber and plywood have increased 88.6% and 89.5%, respectively, over the last year, according to the consultants. Light gauge steel has increased 75% since last fall and is increasing by 10% each month.
Additionally, labor costs are up, it’s more expensive to transport materials due to in-demand truck drivers and some materials, like glues, caulks and paint, are in short supply, according to Mead & Hunt. There's also six- to eight-month delays in receiving materials after ordering.
Mead & Hunt recommends that Dane County reassess the construction costs as soon as possible to avoid more design-related expenses later this year. Costs to redesign the project would fall to the county.
“We also want you to be aware that our scope and contract do not include redesigning the project because of these unexpected increases in construction market costs,” Way said in the letter.
The massive project has changed in design and cost over the years.
In the 2018 budget, Dane County approved a $76 million plan that would have brought all jail operations into an expanded downtown Public Safety Building. In June 2019, Dane County approved additional funds — totaling $148 million — to construct a tower next to the Public Safety Building, 115 W. Doty St., in a county-owned parking lot facing West Wilson Street instead of building on top of it.
“I've been becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the increasing costs as time has gone on,” Parisi said.
Right now, the project calls for closing the part of the jail located on the sixth and seventh floors of the City-County building downtown — the oldest part of the jail that consultants recommended in 2016 be shut down with “due haste” because of the outdated conditions.
Under current plans, the work-release Ferris Center on the south side will be vacated and, ultimately, all jail facilities will be consolidated downtown. The project reduces the number of beds from 1,013 to 922 and would have beds specifically for people who need medical and mental health treatment.
The project is slated to move through the city of Madison’s approval processes starting at the end of June. Madison needs to sign off on the county’s land use request, which requires a zoning change.
Parisi said he agrees that replacing the sixth and seventh floors in the City-County Building is a priority, but he wants to make sure the county is moving forward with the right alternative. He questioned whether it’s necessary to close the Ferris Center and would like to see more analysis on how many beds are used for people held under state custody.
Parisi also pointed to efforts at keeping the jail population lower during the pandemic and the county’s work to create a triage and restoration center as reasons to rethink the jail plans.
“I think we can look at it as an opportunity to step back and make sure that we're approaching (the project) in the most efficient manner given the fact that the world has changed both through the pandemic and through initiatives that are becoming more of a reality,” Parisi said.
