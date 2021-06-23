Jail consultants warn Dane County $148 million project cost could be ‘substantially higher’

The project is slated to move through the city of Madison’s approval processes starting at the end of June. Madison needs to sign off on the county’s land use request, which requires a zoning change.

Parisi said he agrees that replacing the sixth and seventh floors in the City-County Building is a priority, but he wants to make sure the county is moving forward with the right alternative. He questioned whether it’s necessary to close the Ferris Center and would like to see more analysis on how many beds are used for people held under state custody.

Parisi also pointed to efforts at keeping the jail population lower during the pandemic and the county’s work to create a triage and restoration center as reasons to rethink the jail plans.

“I think we can look at it as an opportunity to step back and make sure that we're approaching (the project) in the most efficient manner given the fact that the world has changed both through the pandemic and through initiatives that are becoming more of a reality,” Parisi said.

