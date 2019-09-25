Though there was an expectation when it was built that Dane County's Public Safety Building in downtown Madison could be expanded vertically, the results of an investigation released Tuesday say it was unclear whether that was “memorialized into specific contractual language.”
The Public Protection & Judiciary Committee decided on a 4-1 vote to release the report, which was subject to attorney-client privilege and authored by Assistant Corporation Counsel David Gault.
“It is my opinion that the County has no viable cause of action against any party for failure of the building design to meet expectations 26 years after completion of construction,” Gault said in the report.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors asked for the investigation because original plans indicated the building was constructed to support additional floors. When the county began planning to renovate the jail, officials learned the building could not support additional weight.
As a result, Dane County is pursuing a renovation plan for the jail that — at $148 million — is nearly twice the cost of the original plan to expand the Public Safety Building, 115 W. Doty St.
“There is significant public interest on what happened or didn’t happen,” Supervisor Paul Rusk, District 12, said. “I think the public has a right to know as much as we know or don’t know about what happened.”
In February 1991, the county contracted with the Durrant Group, which filed for bankruptcy in 2012, to design the Public Safety Building. The county contracted with J.H. Findorff & Sons, Inc. in December 1992 for construction.
The original plan for a 200-bed facility was amended by a county board resolution in February 1992 to expand the facility to 400 beds and include staff space. This resolution stated that “the design needs to consider future vertical expansion.”
In October 1992, the county board “indefinitely postponed” a resolution that directed adding floors in the construction of the Public Safety Building.
“I am advised that the Board took this action because County Executive Rick Phelps stated he would veto the resolution,” Gault said.
Gault said that in this case, no one has been injured and property has not been damaged. The Public Safety Building "exists as a functional building."
"The design of the building has simply not lived up to the county's expectations," Gault said. "That is solely a contractual claim."
Despite physical evidence, plans submitted to the city and a county resolution asking Durrant to “consider future vertical expansion” in the design, Gault could not determine what the contractor was obligated to do in terms of preserving the future opportunity for vertical expansion.
Without the actual contract documents, Gault said it would be impossible to prove that Durrant broke its contract. Neither the Department of Public Works or the County Clerk’s Office has been able to locate the original contract or any amendments, according to the report.
Further, even if the contracts were available, Gault said the county would be prevented from taking action because of the six-year statute of limitations. Construction was completed in 1994, so under the best case scenario, the county was barred by the statute of limitations after 2000.
“In conclusion, at this time it is irrelevant as a matter of law whether Durrant had a specific contractual duty to design the PSB to accommodate vertical expansion,” Gault said in the report. “Even if we had the contract and there had been a valid claim, commencement of a breach of contract action was barred by the statute of limitations no later than 2000.”
Attorney client privilege
The report was confidential and protected under attorney client privilege. Supervisor Carousel Bayrd, District 8, questioned why the county would make the advice it receives from its attorneys public.
Bayrd voted against releasing the report and said it would create a bad precedent. She said attorneys writing advice in the future for the board could be concerned that it would be made public.
“It has a risk of changing the advice that you get,” Bayrd said.
Deputy Corporation Counsel Carlos Pabellon said the client has the ability to decide what to divulge that is protected by attorney client privilege.
“We can’t prevent our clients from releasing information,” Pabellon said