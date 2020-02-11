Jacque's bestiality bill passes Assembly, heads to Gov. Tony Evers' desk

After failing to become law last session, a bill to make sexual contact with an animal a felony is headed to Gov. Tony Evers' desk following approval in the state Assembly late Tuesday night.
The legislation, which wasn't on the original session calendar, was brought to the floor through a procedural move and quickly passed along a voice vote without any discussion.
The action comes after the state Senate signed off on it in the fall. Currently, bestiality is a misdemeanor — a classification that has allowed a serial horse rapist in Green Bay to elude incarceration.
Sen. André Jacque, R-DePere, the lead author of the legislation, said in a statement the effort is "well past time" and noted the actions necessitating it "are sickening and horrifying."
"I am pleased that the long road the PAW Act has traveled has a happy ending in sight that will finally offer real penalties for perpetrators and real protections for both animal and human victims," Jacque said.
The legislation died last session, the first time it was introduced, after it wasn't taken up in the full Senate.
The state Assembly Tuesday night also voted to pass 88-10 a bill that would set an 18-month mandatory minimum for individuals who face a fifth or sixth drunken driving offense. The legislation already cleared the state Senate, and it now also awaits Evers' approval.
