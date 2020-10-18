Ivanka Trump to visit Wisconsin Tuesday

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor, is set to campaign for the president at an event in Milwaukee Tuesday.

The Trump Campaign announced Sunday that Ivanka would return to Wisconsin to have a conversation with local supporters at 11 a.m. to share her father's "Make American Great Again agenda." She also campaigned in Wisconsin last week.

Additional details about the event were not immediately released.

"I'm excited to once again be back in the great state of Wisconsin to discuss how President Trump will keep bringing the country forward by advancing school choice, increasing access to childcare and delivering fair trade deals for hard working Americans," Ivanka said in a statement.

