Before peaceful protests devolved into riots, leaving most of State Street boarded up, before the most recent calls to “defund the police,” policymakers in Madison were already talking about more community control of police and a different approach to public safety.

The unrest over the police killing of George Floyd brought urgent new attention to those matters.

In just the last week, city committees moved to create an independent police monitor and Civilian Oversight Board, an effort begun after the March 2015 fatal shooting of Tony Robinson, a 19-year-old unarmed black man during an altercation with a white police officer in a narrow stairwell, while the president of the Madison School Board reversed her previous position and called for the eventual removal of police officers from high schools.

But for many, the question remains: Is that enough?

“We have defunded our schools — 90% of our black and brown students are not reading at grade level — and then used police to keep order,” said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District. “We have defunded mental health services and then criminalized the homeless on our streets, who are disproportionately people of color. We have defunded essential social services and then made the police the first line of response to those in need. The police have become the backstop against our failure to meet the needs of those most vulnerable in our midst.

“The system is broken,” Evers said. “It’s time to try something new.”

Certainly, to the protest leaders, the city’s response has been inadequate.

“Nothing’s changed, except for the PR marketing,” said Brandi Grayson, founder of Urban Triage, one of the groups behind many of last week’s protests. “It’s great to see the acknowledgement that there’s a problem. Acknowledgement with no action is empty. It means nothing. That’s where we’re at now — acknowledgement with no action.”

Among other things, the groups have called for abolishing the police department and dismantling the criminal justice system, replacing it with “life-affirming” programs.

Few see that happening. But most agree that the outrage over Floyd’s death and the movement it has sparked presents an opportunity to reimagine policing in ways few could have predicted even a month ago.

“We need to recognize the ways in which institutional and systemic racism are embedded in our city – both in and out of government – and work to change that,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “That kind of change has to happen on multiple levels – policy, practice, training, and culture – some of which move faster than others.”

Demands for change

Declarations from some in law enforcement that the killing of George Floyd was wrong are not enough, said Ruben L. Anthony, Jr., president of the Urban League of Greater Madison.

The Black Leadership Council — a group of 26 leaders from groups including the NAACP, Urban League and Nehemiah — plans to propose its own series of reforms, Anthony said. The group is looking broadly at more community oversight, statewide standards for use of force, increased diversity within police departments and an overhaul of the prison system, he said.

“We must see more institutional change in policies, procedures, culture and mindsets, and this change must come much more rapidly,” he said. “We can accept nothing less.”

8 Can't Wait Campaign Zero, a national police reform campaign proposed by activists associated with the Black Lives Matter movement and begun in 2015, is advocating an "8 Can't Wait" set of standards for police departments. Below are the standards and the Madison Police Department response. Ban chokeholds and strangleholds. MPD does not, nor has it ever, trained officers in chokeholds, strangleholds or any other similar techniques. MPD policy specifically prohibits use of these techniques unless deadly force is justified.

MPD does not, nor has it ever, trained officers in chokeholds, strangleholds or any other similar techniques. MPD policy specifically prohibits use of these techniques unless deadly force is justified. Require de-escalation. MPD policy requires the use of de-escalation techniques when feasible and the principle is incorporated into many aspects of officer training.

MPD policy requires the use of de-escalation techniques when feasible and the principle is incorporated into many aspects of officer training. Require warning before shooting. MPD policy requires that "before using deadly force, officers shall, if reasonably possible, identify themselves and order the subject to desist from unlawful activity."

MPD policy requires that "before using deadly force, officers shall, if reasonably possible, identify themselves and order the subject to desist from unlawful activity." Require exhausting all alternatives before shooting. MPD policy states that deadly force is "a measure of last resort, only to be employed when an officer reasonably believes all other options have been exhausted or would be ineffective."

MPD policy states that deadly force is "a measure of last resort, only to be employed when an officer reasonably believes all other options have been exhausted or would be ineffective." Duty to intervene. MPD policy and code of conduct says, "Any officer present and observing another officer using excessive force, or engaged in unlawful conduct, or in violation of the Madison Police Department's Code of Conduct has an affirmative obligation to intercede and report."

MPD policy and code of conduct says, "Any officer present and observing another officer using excessive force, or engaged in unlawful conduct, or in violation of the Madison Police Department's Code of Conduct has an affirmative obligation to intercede and report." Ban shooting at moving vehicles. MPD policy states that shooting at a moving vehicle is never authorized unless: a person in the vehicle is threatening the officer or another person with deadly force by means other than the vehicle; or the vehicle is being operated in a manner that reasonably appears deliberately intended to strike an officer or other person, and all other reasonable means of defense have been exhausted or are not present or practical.

MPD policy states that shooting at a moving vehicle is never authorized unless: a person in the vehicle is threatening the officer or another person with deadly force by means other than the vehicle; or the vehicle is being operated in a manner that reasonably appears deliberately intended to strike an officer or other person, and all other reasonable means of defense have been exhausted or are not present or practical. Require comprehensive reporting. MPD policy requires that any officer who uses physical force, weapons, items, or devices against a person shall complete an original or supplemental report on the incident. This includes pointing a firearm at an individual. Additionally, officers who use "recordable" force must contact a supervisor to review the use of force and enter information about the incident into an internal database. Each use of recordable force is reviewed by the MPD Use of Force Coordinator, and certain levels of force require an initial on-scene supervisory response/review.

MPD policy requires that any officer who uses physical force, weapons, items, or devices against a person shall complete an original or supplemental report on the incident. This includes pointing a firearm at an individual. Additionally, officers who use "recordable" force must contact a supervisor to review the use of force and enter information about the incident into an internal database. Each use of recordable force is reviewed by the MPD Use of Force Coordinator, and certain levels of force require an initial on-scene supervisory response/review. Require use of force continuum. MPD policy and training restrict use of deadly force to extreme situations, and the use of specific tools/techniques is specifically restricted in policy. MPD officers are trained in a manner consistent with the state-required Wisconsin Defensive and Arrest Tactics curriculum, which incorporates an intervention options matrix, with restrictions on specific techniques.

Rhodes-Conway and at least 10 council members have pledged support for former President Barack Obama’s call that every mayor review police department use-of-force policies and pursue reforms, and the mayor has promised to ensure department policies align with a national campaign to reform police practices known as “8 Can’t Wait.”

But policymakers are only beginning to explore more far-reaching reforms.

“People are demanding change, and they want it now,” said Brenda Konkel, a former council member and chair of the city’s Public Safety Review Committee. “We’ve been talking and meeting and considering for the past five years and longer. It’s time to act on the changes that have been recommended and more. However, they also want us to not rush and get it right. If it takes a month or two longer to do things right, that’s okay — we just can’t wait for years.”

Last week, the committee formed two subcommittees, one to examine the police budget and the second to review how police handle protests.

Some are already exploring ways to better respond to mental health calls, such as a program in Eugene, Oregon, that provides 24/7 crisis intervention and dispatches teams with a medic and crisis workers with experience in the mental health field.

“I am also committed to working with other colleagues on the City Council to rethink our budget priorities and shift funding from police-based to non-police-based approaches to mental health and social services,” said Ald. Shiva Bidar, 5th District.

Madison interim Police Chief Vic Wahl, who joined other officers in taking a knee in solidarity with members of Madison’s black community at a recent event, agreed that police often respond to alcohol, drug abuse and mental health crises that could be better handled by professionals in those fields. To begin to address that, the department in started embedding mental health workers in a special Mental Health Unit in 2017.

“We do end up having to deal with just about any societal problem there is because at 2 in the morning there’s no one else available,” Wahl said. But he said the solution is not as simple as handing off some incidents to social workers or psychologists because those crises can sometimes also involve weapons or other serious risk to those who respond.

Defund, or redirect?

While the slogan has certainly gotten people’s attention, calls to “defund” police are usually understood to mean spending more on other social services instead. It’s not a change even most advocates expect to happen overnight.

“This effort is going to take generations because we are trained in white supremacy,” Grayson said. “It’s so hard for us to even engage in the conversation.”

Instead she suggests incremental budget cuts each year could be redirected to social services that would support people of color and diminish the need for a criminal justice system. She dismissed the notion that those calling for abolition of police want anarchy.

Madison Police Department The Police Department is by far the city's biggest agency. Its $81.8 million general fund budget represents 24% of the city's total $340.7 million in general fund spending with 482 sworn personnel and a total 599 full-time employees for 2020. For comparison, the city's Community Development Division, which focuses on social services, has a $14.2 million budget. Last year, Madison police said they used force in 0.22% of 145,205 calls for service and 3.42% of arrests. Men made up 76.1% of those subjected to force, and blacks 56.8%. Men make up 49.5% of the Madison population and blacks make up 6.8%, according to census data. Forcefully taking suspects to the ground was the most common method used, making up 246 of the 448 uses of force. “Active counter measures," such as kicks or punches, were used 74 times, and a stun gun was used 40 times. One suspect, Dean G. Thomas, 63, was fatally shot after he fired at police on Oct. 27 and police fired back. Officers were cleared of wrongdoing.

“Why would we want anarchy?” Grayson said. “Anarchy would kill us — disproportionately black people.”

Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, the Police Department’s most outspoken supporter in the council, has another view.

“I do not accept the unfounded claims that MPD is fundamentally racist or that they tolerate unacceptable behavior by officers,” he said. “Defunding the police in response to the protests and civil insurrection is a terrible idea. It would be premature and irresponsible to cut public safety without evaluating the need and impact.”

Skidmore would provide the police with more support. “We need to adequately fund MPD,” he said, adding that the department has launched many efforts to maintain good relations with communities such as neighborhood and mental health officers but that underfunding has resulted in the elimination of a number of proactive positions and programs.

Other demands from protesters — particularly firing Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny, who shot and killed Robinson, and emptying the Dane County Jail entirely — are unlikely to be met.

Kenny is still an officer with MPD but works in training and is not on the streets, and “there is no basis under state law for any disciplinary action against him,” Wahl said. The city’s Police and Fire Commission hires, promotes and disciplines officers.

Efforts to reduce the jail population have found a timely, if unwelcome, ally in the COVID-19 pandemic. In many cases, Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said, police have been issuing citations in lieu of arrests. Court commissioners have been letting more people out on bail. Prosecutors have delayed prosecutions. The Department of Corrections has worked to hold people on probation violations less often.

Normally the jail has a population of around 750 inmates, with about 100 others in the community on electronic monitoring. As of Wednesday, the number of people in custody stood at 473. Some of their offenses include murder, pedophilia, aggravated battery, attempted homicide and multiple drunken driving offenses. “All of those individuals pose a public safety risk” and need to stay behind bars, Mahoney said.

Long sought action The city has been laboring to establish more civilian control of police for years, especially after protests that followed Robinson’s death on March 6, 2015. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne cleared Kenny of criminal wrongdoing, and the Madison Police Department determined he had violated no departmental policies. But Robinson’s family won a $3.35 million civil settlement in February 2017.

In 2015, the City Council created the Madison Police Department Policy & Procedures Ad Hoc Committee and approved $350,000 to support its work, including the hiring of an outside consultant, OIR Group of Playa Del Ray, California. In January 2020, the council adopted the committee’s final report with 177 recommendations.

Five years later, that work remains unfinished.

“First and foremost, we need to put in place the Ad Hoc recommendations as written in the final report, not fiddle with them and not water them down,” Evers said.

On June 2, proposals were introduced to the council to create the Civilian Oversight Board and independent police monitor recommended by OIR and the ad hoc committee.

A resolution to be considered Tuesday creates a council work group to craft an ordinance on independent civilian oversight of the Police Department and begin the process of creating a budget, nominating some of the oversight board members and hiring the monitor.

The city’s Finance and Public Safety Review committees have recommended the work group be made up of Alds. Bidar, Rebecca Kemble and Donna Moreland and have its work be done by Aug. 4.

But at recent meetings, controversy has arisen over how much power the police monitor should have, including whether the that person should be able to subpoena the police department, conduct independent investigations or call for outside investigations if the department’s internal reviews are deemed insufficient. An initial draft of the position description from the mayor’s office did not include those powers.

“In order for oversight to be successful, the independent monitor must be truly independent and insulated from the mayor’s office, from Madison’s privileged and mostly white power structure, and from MPD’s institutional resistance to change,” Evers said. “The board mustn’t be a rehash of voices who have always been at the table.”

Skidmore said he didn’t oppose creation of an independent auditor and community oversight committee, both of which were supported in the OIR report.

“(But) there was a good reason that the state mandated that Police and Fire Commissions were the only body that could hire, fire, or discipline police officers and firefighters,” he said. “The demands of the rioters and some of the protesters, as well as a number of public officials appear to be an attempt to impose ‘community control’ of the police department. I will not support any proposed monitor and oversight board that violates or infringes on state law.”

Civilian Oversight Board A majority of Madison City Council members has proposed a Civilian Oversight Board for the Police Department. The board, to be created by Oct. 6, would have the following makeup and responsibilities. Appointments Members will be appointed by the mayor and City Council to ensure a diverse mix of ages, socioeconomic status, work experiences, gender, geography, and organizations in the fields of mental health, youth advocacy and drug and alcohol addiction, and including those with arrest or conviction records.

A majority of the members will be nominated by a designated list of community-based organizations with an interest in civil and immigrant rights, disability rights/mental health, racial equity, and social justice, and an interest in the safety of the city. Organizations with budgets under $1 million will be given priority in making nominations.

25% to 40% of the board will be made up of members who have experienced homelessness, mental health problems, substance abuse and/or arrest or conviction records. Duties Provide input to the mayor and council to help assess the monitor’s office.

Conduct an annual review of the police chief and submit a report to city officials responsible for the annual performance review of the chief.

Make recommendations regarding discipline, use of force and other policies including hiring, training and handling complaints.

Address any other issues of concern.

Furnish an annual report to the mayor and council on the board's assessment of the work of the monitor's office; the board's activities; concerns expressed by community members; the board's assessment of the police investigative and disciplinary processes; recommendations for ways the police department can improve relationships with the community; and recommendations for changes to department policies, rules, hiring, training, and the complaint process.

Receive regular reports and be allowed to review pertinent portions of personnel files and internal investigations to review the monitor’s performance and make recommendations to the police chief and monitor on investigations, policy violations and disciplinary actions.

State Journal reporters Emily Hamer and Chris Hubbuch contributed to this report.

