'It's really cold': Some Afghans still without winter coats at Fort McCoy as volunteers work to fill shortfall

Walking everywhere

Every Afghan on base has gotten at least one chance to go through the store, and many have gotten to go a second time, according to Afghans and base officials. Phillips said Fort McCoy personnel are going block by block to hand out coats individually.

Some have already left the base to get resettled into permanent homes across the country. Fort McCoy officials will not confirm how many have been resettled, only that Afghans are leaving “on a daily basis.”

At 60,000 acres, Fort McCoy is sprawling. Roughly 13,000 Afghans have been staying in one section of the base with rows and rows of more than 250 barracks-style, two-story buildings with white siding and red roofs.

From the barracks to the medical clinic, the laundry building to the cafeteria, Afghans have to walk almost everywhere they go. All of the facilities are in separate buildings across eight neighborhoods.

There are heated tents for when Afghans have to wait outside to get into the cafeteria for food. But despite officials saying in early September that problems with food distribution were addressed, the hours-long lines for food have returned, some said.