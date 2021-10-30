'It's really cold': 3,000 Afghans still without winter coats at Fort McCoy

Some have already left the base to get resettled into permanent homes across the country. Fort McCoy officials will not confirm how many have been resettled, only that Afghans are leaving “on a daily basis.”

At 60,000 acres, Fort McCoy is sprawling. Roughly 13,000 Afghans have been staying in one section of the base with rows and rows of more than 250 barracks-style, two-story buildings with white siding and red roofs.

From the barracks to the medical clinic, the laundry building to the cafeteria, Afghans have to walk almost everywhere they go. All of the facilities are in separate buildings across eight neighborhoods.

There are heated tents for when Afghans have to wait outside to get into the cafeteria for food. But despite officials saying in early September that problems with food distribution were addressed, the hours-long lines for food have returned, some said.

On Oct. 3, the 25-year-old Afghan woman said she and another group of young women went to get in line at the cafeteria at 5:30 p.m. and didn’t get food until 9 p.m. Last week, she said the lines were still the same: Usually about two hours to get food, but sometimes three, four or even five hours.

‘Ineffective system’