'It's not over': With signs and guns, hundreds rally in Downtown Madison to protest end of Roe

Tears streamed down the face of Victoria Gutierrez as she stood on the Capitol lawn and held a banner alongside a union colleague that read "Labor for abortion rights." Gutierrez and hundreds of others had gathered in the heat of an early summer evening to protest the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade Friday, a watershed moment in the country's battle over abortion rights.

"It's not over," said Gutierrez, 55. "It's not just about abortion rights. It's about women having agency to start their families. It's about childcare."

A crowd of over 1,000 people had swelled at the top of State Street Friday night to protest the high court's decision. Speakers from community groups like Freedom Inc. gave impassioned speeches on the steps of the Capitol for over an hour on Friday, leading demonstrators in repeated chants of "Shame!"

Freedom Inc.'s Crystal Ellis likened the Supreme Court decision to an attack on people of color, women and marginalized groups, calling it a "gender-based violence issue."

"It's just another example of state violence against our most marginalized communities," Ellis said.

The protest disbanded around 6:30 p.m. to march around the Capitol.

The Roe ruling by the Supreme Court's conservative majority strikes down nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections. The fall of the court's landmark 1973 decision paves the way for state abortion law to govern reproductive rights. In Wisconsin, a 173-year-old near-total abortion ban has taken effect.

Because the 1849 law is still in place, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin halted all abortion services as of Friday due to the Supreme Court ruling, until the organization receives clarification from a court regarding the enforceability of the 19th century law.

At the Capitol, protestor Gracie McGovern, 26, held a sign that said "not your body, not your choice." Other demonstrators held signs that read "keep your religion out of politics" and "Abortion saves lives."

"I'm mad," McGovern remarked. "I'm very, very mad. We shouldn't be in this situation in 2022."

While some brought signs and musical isntruments to Friday's protest, some brought guns.

Lilith Kievskaya arrived to the demonstration with an off-brand AK-47 and a pistol with the stated purpose of deterring right-wing groups or agitators who might arrive. Kievskaya said she was part of America United, a Madison-based organization focused on "anti-racist community defense."

Madison police have said they are collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to respond to demonstrations over the weekend, said spokesperson Stephanie Fryer. The department is not granting leave requests for Friday and Saturday, and extra patrols will be outside "organizations and businesses that may generate interest" because of the Supreme Court's decision, Fryer said. State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.

Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal