'It's going to get real hard': Dual threat looms for homeless facing winter, virus surge

“The edge of the challenge is that shelters have had to reduce capacity due to COVID,” said Joseph Volk, executive director of the Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness. “Some cities and counties have tried to make up for that by renting hotels rooms, but most of that funding runs out the end of the year, right in the middle of winter. Our partners around the state are reporting increased numbers of unsheltered homeless persons and families.”

The state, Basford said, is trying to find a way to get people inside and safe during the winter and afterward, whether by increasing shelter capacity or moving as many people as possible into permanent housing. “Failing to do that would be an unprecedented catastrophe where many would be exposed to the Wisconsin winter and many could die,” he said.

Dane county has devoted $15 million of its $95 million CARES allocation for homeless services and strategies through the end of 2020 and set aside $10 million more in federal funding for an assistance and eviction prevention program, although that money has been depleted. Madison has allocated several hundred thousand dollars to support some of the cost for the temporary men’s shelter at Warner Park and other homeless services.