After listening to weeks of campaigning, voters on Tuesday will narrow the field in primary races for state Supreme Court, Madison mayor and eight City Council districts.

Scattered primaries in other municipalities and school districts will also be held throughout the state, including in Dane County for trustee in the villages of Oregon and Waunakee and for the Lodi School Board.

Primaries are only held in races in which there are more than twice as many candidates as there are seats available — in most cases, three or more people vying for one seat. The winning candidates will advance to the April 4 general election.

Here’s what you need to know before you vote.

When can I vote?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Where do I vote?

Find your local clerk and polling place at myvote.wi.gov.

Do I have to declare a party affiliation?

No. Aside from one special election for state Senate north of Milwaukee, the spring primary and general election are nonpartisan. But even in partisan elections, typically held in even-numbered years, voters don’t need to register with a particular party in order to vote in that party’s primary.

Do I need a photo ID?

Yes, state law requires voters to provide an acceptable photo ID, such as a Wisconsin driver’s license, at the polls in order to vote on Election Day. Your ID does not need to show your current address. Unsure what ID will qualify? Check out the state’s Bring It to the Ballot website (bringit.wi.gov) or call 866-868-3947. Those using a driver’s license do not need to have one with a Real ID star in the corner.

Voters without an acceptable photo ID can vote using a provisional ballot so long as they submit a valid ID within three days after the election.

How do I get an ID?

Voters can get an acceptable photo ID for free by visiting their local Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles office. The DMV offers an ID petition process that verifies a voter’s identity and issues the person a voting-compliant state ID card. For more information, call 608-266-1069.

The Wisconsin DMV announced last week that it would extend hours to 6 p.m. Monday and today to allow more time for people to obtain a photo ID. A birth certificate and proof of identity and Wisconsin residency are needed to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card.

What if I have an absentee ballot?

If you voted using an absentee ballot and planned to mail it in, it should have been postmarked at least a week ago in order to ensure it arrives by Election Day. You can check the status of your absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov. If you’re still in possession of an absentee ballot, most voters can deliver it to their local municipal clerk today before polls close. Check with your local clerk for your options.

Can I still register to vote today?

Yes. Voters can start the registration process online, print out a filled-out form and bring it to the polls on Election Day. Voters can also complete a registration form at their polling place.

Those hoping to register to vote today will need to provide a photo ID and proof of residence using documents with their current name and address on them. Some acceptable documents include a Wisconsin ID card, a bank statement or a utility bill.

Who’s running?

State Supreme Court: The conservatives running are former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly and Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow. The liberals in the race are Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell.

Madison Mayor: Incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway faces challengers Scott Kerr, a technician with the Traffic Engineering Division and a city employee for 42 years, and Gloria Reyes, a consultant and a former CEO of Briarpatch Youth Services, Madison School Board president, deputy mayor and city police officer.

Madison City Council: In the City Council races, current alders may be running in new districts, sometimes against each other, because district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. Census. The council primaries are:

Ald. Juliana Bennett, drawn out of the 8th District, faces Colin Barushok, legislative assistant for state Sen. Tim Carpenter, and Evan McSorley, a salesperson for Columbia Pipe & Supply.

Derek Field, a data and analytics liaison for the state Department of Children and Families, faces Matt Van Eperen, agreements and contracts negotiator for UW-Madison. Stephanie Salas’ name will also appear on the ballot, but she has dropped out of the race.

Ald. Mike Verveer, the council’s senior member, faces Maxwell Laubenstein, kitchen staff at Sookie’s on State Street. Samantha Givich’s name is on the ballot, but she has dropped out of the race.

Ald. Nikki Conklin faces former Alds. Nino Amato, an adjunct professor at UW-Platteville, and Paul Skidmore, owner of Paul Skidmore Landscape Architect LLC.

Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole faces Ald. Sheri Carter, who was drawn out of the 14th District, and Diego Colorado, a butcher at Conscious Carnivore.

Blake Alvarenga, senior project coordinator for Smart Solutions, faces Amani Latimer Burris, adviser for the Opal Lee Foundation; Julia Matthews, program analyst for the UW-Madison Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention; Victor Toniolo, senior scientific affairs analyst for SPL and a server at Tempest Oyster Bar; and Josh Walling, a carpenter with Associated Housewrights.

Former Ald. Isadore Knox Jr., security lead at Overture Center for the Arts, faces Noah Lieberman, technical services analyst for Epic Systems, and Katherine Pedracine, property manager for Meridian Group.