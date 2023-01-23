'It's a big deal': Biden praises Madison's transit system

President Joe Biden praised Madison on Friday for purchasing 46 electric buses to benefit the environment and public health.

Speaking at the White House to the US Conference of Mayors, Biden said that, in addition to large projects like highways and bridges, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been working with mayors to implement smaller climate-friendly projects as well.

"Like in Madison, Wisconsin, where Mayor (Satya) Rhodes-Conway is buying 46 electric buses, replacing those dirty diesels ... It's a big deal," the president said.

Rhodes-Conway announced last March that Madison will use $41.6 million in federal funding to buy 27 electric buses, more than half the funding needed for an all-electric Bus Rapid Transit fleet.

BRT will be a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service, with 60-foot buses running on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations.

The city hopes an east-west route will be ready by fall of 2024, with a future route running north to south.

"I am delighted that the president recognized Madison as a national leader on climate action and reducing harmful greenhouse gases," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. "We couldn't do it without the strong partnership of the White House and the federal Department of Transportation."

Rhodes-Conway, who attended the mayors' conference, is the national chair of U.S. Climate Mayors, a group of more than 500 mayors trying to accelerate climate action across the country.

The city said electric buses are expected to conserve nearly a quarter million gallons of fuel annually.

Madison actually got a double-shot of national love this past weekend.

In addition to Biden's comments, PBS premiered a Madison-focused episode of the travel series “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” Madison is one of 10 locales featured in the series' sixth season.

Madison appears on a lot of 'best of' lists. Here are 25 of them Best place to live Best Beer Best biking Best city for the young and broke Best state capitals Best naked bike ride Most caring city Best remote work situation Best city for recent grads Best city to rent with pets Best School Best place for kids Best food truck Best college football Sportiest city Best outdoor activities Best work-life balance Best city for runners Best scientists Best place to walk Most successful women Greenest city Best place to retire Happiest city Most dog-friendly city