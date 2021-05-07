'It will be worth the wait': Madison libraries set to reopen on May 24 with safety in mind

Under the current city-county public health emergency order, which went into effect Wednesday, indoor capacity has been increased from 50% to 75%. Galanter said the libraries will keep capacity between 50% and 75%.

Under the reopening plan, all the libraries except the Monroe Street branch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Monroe branch, which had limited hours before the pandemic, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Beginning Sept. 7, Downtown’s Central Library would be open seven days a week and for longer hours. Others would also see longer or weekend hours or both, with the exception of the Far West Side’s Alicia Ashman branch, where fall hours and days have yet to be decided.

There will be no indoor programs or access to newspapers, and meeting rooms will be closed to the public. Galanter said those rooms will be used as break rooms for staff to allow for social distancing.