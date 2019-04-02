After weeks of campaigning, candidates in a competitive Madison mayor’s race, 11 City Council district elections and three School Board seats will leave it up to voters Tuesday.
Voters will also decide the outcome of a state Supreme Court race between Wisconsin Court of Appeals Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer and appellate Judge Brian Hagedorn to replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson for a 10-year term.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone in line at 8 p.m. gets to vote. Find out where you should vote on the Madison City Clerk’s office website.
To vote, registered voters must offer a photo ID, which can include a Wisconsin driver’s license or a passport. Voters who are registering on Election Day must provide a proof of residence, either in paper or electronic format, and can include a utility bill issued within the last 90 days, a paycheck or residential lease.
Madison mayor’s race
Incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin is running for re-election. Former alder Satya Rhodes-Conway, who is currently the managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project at the Center on Wisconsin Strategy, is challenging him for the city’s executive seat.
Soglin secured 28.6 percent of the vote in the Feb. 19 primary election with Rhodes-Conway close behind with 27.7 percent — a narrow margin of victory with a difference of 323 votes.
Soglin, 73, has served as mayor for 22 years over five decades. He returned to office in 2011 and has served eight years over two consecutive terms. Soglin announced in July he would not run for re-election but later changed his mind.
Rhodes-Conway, 47, deals directly with municipalities to find solutions for the challenges they’re facing through her work at the Mayors Innovation Project. She previously represented parts of the city’s east and north sides on the City Council, from East High School to Warner Park, from 2007 to 2012 serving with former mayor Dave Cieslewicz and Soglin.
Continuing off the high levels of fundraising seen in the primary races, the general election has also seen flush campaigns.
Between July of last year and March 18, Rhodes-Conway raised a total of $209,085 compared to Soglin’s $189,294. In a rare move for a local race, a political action committed funded by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele delivered an independent, $47,090 mailing in support of Rhodes-Conway.
City Council
Madison’s City Council is poised for changes.
Ahead of the election, three vacancies in Districts 13, 16 and 19 were filled following the departure of former alders Sara Eskrich, Denise DeMarb and Mark Clear, respectively. District 3 is currently vacant after former alder Amanda Hall resigned in February.
Additionally, nine alders are not seeking re-election or election as is the case for Ald. Allen Arntsen, District 13, who was appointed to Eskrich’s seat.
In District 2, UW-Madison researcher Patrick Heck and political organizer Jim White are seeking to replace Ald. Ledell Zellers, who is not running for re-election, to represent the area that includes the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood.
Communications strategist Lindsay Lemmer and Mike Cerro, a mechanical and project engineer, are running for Hall’s District 3 seat.
Badri Lankella, a computer engineer, and Donna V. Hurd Moreland, director of administration at Perkins Coie LLP, are running to represent District 7. Ald. Steve King currently holds the seat, and is not running for re-election.
Two UW-Madison students, Matthew Mitnick and Avra Reddy, are running for the UW-Madison campus-oriented District 8. Ald. Zach Wood currently represents the district and is not running for re-election.
Full time father Zachary Henak and and career consultant Kristin Johnson are running for the District 10 seat, which is currently held by Ald. Mo Cheeks. Cheeks was a candidate for mayor in the primary election and is not seek re-election to his City Council seat.
Following a competitive four-way primary, energy efficiency project manager Syed Abbas and Diane Farsetta, senior outreach specialist for UW-Madison School of Nursing, are running to represent Madison’s District 12. Ald. Larry Palm currently holds the seat and is not running for re-election.
Senior talent buyer for FPC Live Tag Evers and Epic Systems technical trainer David Hoffert are running for Madison’s District 13 seat. Ald. Allen Arntsen took over representing the district last August after Eskrich left the position mid-term.
In District 15, Grant Foster and Angela Jenkins are running to replace Ald. David Ahrens, who is not running for re-election to the City Council.
In District 17, James Creighton Mitchell Jr. is challenging Council President Samba Baldeh for his seat.
Ald. Keith Furman, who was appointed to District 19 after former alder Mark Clear resigned in August 2018, and Allison Martinson are running for election. Furman is an information technology professional and Martinson is a program manager.
In District 20, Christian Albouras, who works in business development at Summit Credit Union, and full time mother Erica Janisch are running to replace Ald. Matt Phair, who is not running for re-election.
School Board
Seats 3, 4 and 5 are up for election on the Madison School Board.
One City Schools founder Kaleem Caire and public education advocate Cris Carusi, who is a research director at UW-Madison, are running for election to Seat 3. The seat is currently held by Dean Loumos, who is not running for re-election.
Following a crowded primary for Seat 4, GSAFE co-executive director Ali Muldrow and former Dane County Supervisor and conservative blogger David Blaska advanced to the general election.
Department of Public Instruction equity consultant Ananda Mirilli is challenging incumbent School Board member TJ Mertz for Seat 5.