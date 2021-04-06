It’s Election Day. Here’s what you need to know.

Madison voters planning to cast their ballots Tuesday in Wisconsin’s fifth statewide pandemic-era election should confirm their polling place before heading out.
Many have changed since the February primary election. Voters can confirm their polling place online.
“It’s been obviously a difficult situation to find polling places that offer us the accessibility and the spacing that we need," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said April 1. “The hosts of our polling places have had varying concerns around COVID and the pandemic over the course of the year-plus that we’ve been running these pandemic locations.”
Measures like social distancing, face masks for all poll workers and observers, Plexiglas screens and frequent disinfection will be in place at the polls.
Voters can register to vote at the polls but must show proof of residence along with a photo ID. Also, voters should make sure they are given the correct ballot. They can check what their ballot should look like, along with their registration, at www.myvote.wi.gov.
Voters still holding on to an absentee ballot should return it to their polling place. Absentee ballots must be returned on Election Day to be counted, and polls are open from 7 am. to 8 p.m.
On the ballot
All voters statewide will choose between Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly in the race for the superintendent of public instruction.
In Madison, nine incumbents face challengers. However, in District 13, incumbent Tag Evers’ challenger David Hoffert dropped out of the race. Three races are contested between newcomers, and three candidates are running unopposed in Districts 5, 6, and 17.
Three City Council races were narrowed in the Feb. 16 primary election.
Madison voters will also weigh in on four advisory referendum questions that ask about pay for alders, the size of the City Council, the length of terms for alders and if there should be term limits.
The Dane County executive is also up for election. Incumbent Joe Parisi is running for re-election against Mary Ann Nicholson. Also, two districts on the Dane County Board will feature candidates running for one-year terms.
