It’s Election Day. Here’s what you need to know.

Madison voters planning to cast their ballots Tuesday in Wisconsin’s fifth statewide pandemic-era election should confirm their polling place before heading out.

Many have changed since the February primary election. Voters can confirm their polling place online.

“It’s been obviously a difficult situation to find polling places that offer us the accessibility and the spacing that we need," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said April 1. “The hosts of our polling places have had varying concerns around COVID and the pandemic over the course of the year-plus that we’ve been running these pandemic locations.”

Measures like social distancing, face masks for all poll workers and observers, Plexiglas screens and frequent disinfection will be in place at the polls.