Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced his bid for re-election Thursday at a party celebrating his 49th birthday.
As part of the announcement that he is running for a third full term, Ozanne said he has requested the Dane County Criminal Justice Council to consider creating a community justice center that could open alongside the jail renovation project.
Ozanne was appointed to the position in 2010 by former Gov. Jim Doyle, a Democrat, after he spent two years as executive assistant at the Department of Corrections. Before that, he spent 10 years as a Dane County prosecutor.
He ran for the office unopposed in 2012, then ran unsuccessfully for state attorney general in 2013, coming in third in a three-way Democratic primary.
Most recently, Ozanne handily won re-election for a four-year term in 2016 over challenger Rober Jambois, a prosecutor in his own office. During the campaign, Jambois accused Ozanne of mismanaging the district attorney’s office and not personally carrying a caseload.
Ozanne touts the implementation of a hiring process in the DA’s office that acknowledges racial disparities in the criminal justice system, investing in employees by providing 40 hours of continuing education and creating action teams to address racial equity, serious traffic and hate crimes.
The election is Nov. 3, 2020 with a primary scheduled for Aug. 11. Candidates cannot being circulating nomination papers until April 15. They are due to the Wisconsin Elections Commission June 1.