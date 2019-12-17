Is your name going to be dropped from the Wisconsin voter rolls? And what should you do about it?

Instead, it could be a spelling issue with their name or a typo in their birthdate. Either way, the spokesman directed individuals to call their local clerk's office for more information.

How to check if you're registered to vote

Voters can also use myvote.wi.gov to see if they're able to cast ballots in Wisconsin elections. On the website, select "Register to Vote," and enter your first name, last name and date of birth before hitting "search."

If you're already in the system, information will pop up listing your full name, status ("registered" or not) and the address where you're registered.

If the screen shows you're already registered and your address is current, you're good to go. Otherwise from that page, you can follow step-by-step instructions to update your name, address or both.

When and how to register

Wisconsin voters who have moved or need to register for the first time to cast ballots can do so in a variety of ways, though there are different deadlines for each option.