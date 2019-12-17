Is your name going to be dropped from the Wisconsin voter rolls? And what should you do about it?

Up to 11% of Madison's registered voters are slated to be purged from the voting rolls following a ruling from an Ozaukee County judge.
But the entire case is in flux after the state on Tuesday appealed last week's decision ordering the removal of the more than 200,000 registered voters flagged by the Wisconsin Elections Commission as having potentially moved based on information it received from government agencies.
Of those, more than than 18,000 of Madison's 173,000 registered voters, a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel breakdown found, could be affected, depending on how the situation plays out.
As of now, it's still unclear what the timeline is going forward, and if or when the Madison-based District 4 Court of Appeals, where the appeal was filed, will issue a stay. It's likely the case could end up at the state Supreme Court, where it's controlled 5-2 by conservatives.
Meanwhile, another group is joining the legal fray as the League of Women Voters, which sought to get involved in the initial case, filed a separate lawsuit over the judge's ruling in federal court.
But in the meantime, while all that unfurls, what should you do if you're one of the individuals who could be taken off the voting rolls?
How to respond to the commission's mailings
The Elections Commission sent out 234,039 letters to individuals who were flagged as potential "movers" back in October.
The letters say it's possible the recipient may have moved to an address that differs from the one at which they're currently registered. It asks that individuals register their new address if they have moved or confirm their address by sending in an attached postcard or going online to myvote.wi.gov.
If voters want to know whether the commission sent them a letter, they can also check myvote.wi.gov by entering their name and date of birth. But if they're not listed there, it doesn't necessarily mean they've been deactivated, an Elections Commission spokesman said.
Instead, it could be a spelling issue with their name or a typo in their birthdate. Either way, the spokesman directed individuals to call their local clerk's office for more information.
You have free articles remaining.
How to check if you're registered to vote
Voters can also use myvote.wi.gov to see if they're able to cast ballots in Wisconsin elections. On the website, select "Register to Vote," and enter your first name, last name and date of birth before hitting "search."
If you're already in the system, information will pop up listing your full name, status ("registered" or not) and the address where you're registered.
If the screen shows you're already registered and your address is current, you're good to go. Otherwise from that page, you can follow step-by-step instructions to update your name, address or both.
When and how to register
Wisconsin voters who have moved or need to register for the first time to cast ballots can do so in a variety of ways, though there are different deadlines for each option.
Online: Only those with a current Wisconsin driver's license or state ID card can register online. That's done by matching up the information you provide with what's been filed with the DMV, including your current address.
Voters cannot register online within 20 days of an election. So if you want to register on the internet ahead of the Feb. 18 primary, you need to do so by Jan. 29.
By mail: Those without a current Wisconsin driver's license or state ID card can mail or drop off a voter registration form to their municipal clerk.
Anyone who wants to use this option would need to include a proof of residence form with their information. Common forms include a recent utility bill, bank or credit card statement, paycheck or paystub, current residential lease, recent real estate bill, and a university or college photo student ID card, among other options.
The registering by mail option is also only available more than 20 days out from an election. But individuals can deliver their registration form and proof of residence in person to their municipal clerk by the Friday preceding an election. For the upcoming spring primary, that means the deadline is Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.
At the polls on Election Day: Wisconsin has same-day voter registration, meaning anyone can register to vote at their polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Find your polling place online at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/FindMyPollingPlace.
If you register day of, you'll need to bring proof of residence and fill out some paperwork before you can cast your ballot.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.