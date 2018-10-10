The latest Marquette Law School poll finds Republican Gov. Scott Walker erasing his deficit against Democrat Tony Evers, with the two in a statistical tie less than a month before the Nov. 6 election.
The poll, results of which were released Wednesday, found Walker getting 47 percent support, 46 percent for Evers and 5 percent for Libertarian Phil Anderson, all among likely voters.
A narrowing of the margin among independent voters accounts for much of the shift from last month, when the poll showed Evers leading for the first time among likely voters, 49 percent to 44 percent.
Meanwhile the dynamics of the state's U.S. Senate race are largely unchanged from last month, with Democrat Tammy Baldwin leading Republican Leah Vukmir, 53 percent to 43 percent.
The poll of the race for state Attorney General found Republican incumbent Brad Schimel leading Democratic challenger Josh Kaul, 47 percent to 43 percent.
The sample size of likely voters in the poll is 799, with an error margin of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points. Voters were interviewed by landline or cell phone from Oct. 3-7.
The partisan makeup of the poll sample, including those who lean to a party, is 47 percent Republican, 44 percent Democratic and 8 percent independent. That's slightly more Republican-leaning than the poll's long-term partisan makeup.
The previous Marquette poll was conducted Sept. 12-16. It found Evers leading Walker by 20 points among crucial independent voters.
In the new poll, Evers' margin among independents is narrowed to just 6 points.
It found Baldwin expanding her lead over Republican challenger Leah Vukmir to 53-42 among likely voters.
And it found Schimel leading Kaul 48-41, with 10 percent undecided.
The poll is the first since the national dustup over the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Also in this month's poll, according a to Marquette release, are questions about taxes and spending for roads and schools, and voters' views of health insurance coverage options. Other state issues include opioids, prisons and Foxconn.
On the national scene, the poll will look at voters’ views on the Supreme Court nomination hearings, which led to last week's U.S. Senate confirmation of Kavanaugh.