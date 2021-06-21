Investigators can't substantiate discrimination, harassment allegations against DOJ officials

Investigators tasked with looking into allegations of discrimination, bullying and harassment against two top Department of Justice administrators couldn't substantiate the claims, according to reports obtained through an open records request.
The records request stems from a federal complaint that DOJ Division of Law Enforcement Services administrator Tina Virgil filed in April alleging she was underpaid and harassed because she is Black.
The records indicate that there were other women who also brought forward complaints against some of the same top brass that Virgil did, but those reports were also largely uncorroborated, although they highlighted areas of concern. The allegations occurred under the administrations of Attorney General Josh Kaul and former Attorney General Brad Schimel.
Records indicate two outside investigators reviewed allegations against Brian O'Keefe, the former head of the Division of Criminal Investigation, for use of profane or abusive language, bullying, harassing or demeaning behavior toward female employees.
They also investigated allegations that deputy administrator Eric Wilson used profane language, bullying, harassing or demeaning behavior toward female employees; discriminated based on protected class in imposing workplace conditions related to an employee's personal life; and discriminated based on protective class in determining whether to investigate and take human resources action against an employee regarding allegations of misconduct.
The reports also include a review of allegations that DOJ human resources director Jayne Swingen failed to act on multiple reports of alleged harassment and workplace bullying, as well as reports of pay inequity and discrimination based on protected class.
The two investigators, the University of Wisconsin System administration's Title IX and Clery administrator Sarah Harebo and general counsel Quinn Williams, could not substantiate any of the claims, although they found "it is more likely than not that at times (O'Keefe) engaged in conduct of concern when he disagreed with other employees or established authority over subordinates that negatively impacted employees."
The investigators also found that it was more likely than not that Wilson treated female employees differently than their colleagues in matters addressed in the complaints, but that they did not find that Wilson treated them differently because they are female.
Further, the investigators found it more likely than not that Wilson "engaged in behavior of concern" in his handling of a public records request. The report concluded, however, that Wilson did not discriminate based on protected class or fail to act on reports of discrimination.
The investigators also could not substantiate allegations that Swingen failed to act on reports of harassment and workplace bullying.
DOJ spokesperson Gillian Drummond said the DOJ initiated an outside investigation once Attorney General Josh Kaul was made aware of the allegations.
"DOJ is made up of over 800 public servants who do great work on behalf of the people of Wisconsin," Drummond said in a statement. "For four years DOJ was badly mismanaged by the previous administration, whose decisions frequently put expediency ahead of the best interests of Wisconsinites. AG Kaul has worked — and continues to work — to foster a collaborative, team-oriented work environment at DOJ, and to make DOJ more diverse, equitable and inclusive."
Virgil filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on April 16 seeking an unspecified amount of lost wages, damages and legal fees.
The reports did not look into whether a pay inequity exists.
Virgil's attorney, Lester Pines, dismissed the conclusions of the reports.
"These reports are not based on facts determined in an adversary process through which the credibility of witness statements could be challenged," Pines said. "Moreover, the publicly released versions of the reports are so heavily redacted that it is impossible to evaluate their conclusions."
Virgil has worked at the Justice Department for 28 years, serving as the state fire marshal and director of the department’s Special Investigations Bureau. Attorney General Josh Kaul appointed her as law enforcement services division administrator in January 2019. The division oversees criminal records, firearm background checks and officer training.
According to her complaint, Virgil is the only Black administrator in the DOJ. Her salary when she began her new position in 2019 was less than her white predecessor’s pay and she remains the second-lowest paid administrator at the agency, the complaint alleges. She’s also paid less than some deputy administrators and directors who are white but rank beneath her.
Virgil goes on to allege that since she took over the position, she has encountered a hostile work environment marked by Deputy Attorney General Eric Wilson’s angry outbursts whenever she or another woman disagrees with him. She says Wilson also micro-manages her and other female employees, has accused her of maintaining special relationships with other female employees and circumvented her authority as an administrator by sending orders through her male subordinates.
Other white male administrators also have harassed her, Virgil alleges. For instance, Division of Criminal Investigation administrator Brian O’Keefe recorded phone calls with her as part of what she called “an unsuccessful attempt to initiate an adverse employment action against me.”
In a supplemental report, O'Keefe disputed that claim and said he recorded the phone call for personal protection.
In another supplemental report, Wilson said the unsubstantiated allegations were based off of a small number of individuals in a limited set of interactions. For example, he said in one situation, he raised his voice at an employee after she entered his office yelling at him and maligning another DOJ official.
Drummond told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Virgil is currently the sixth-highest paid of Kaul’s 10 appointees, at $116,022 per year, up $4,500 from the start of 2019.
Drummond told the newspaper that Virgil makes less than her predecessor because the DOJ moved the state crime lab out of the Division of Law Enforcement Services Division when she was appointed to the administrator post in 2019. The move reduced the number of division employees by 60%, Drummond said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.