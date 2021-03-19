Investigation into slur used during City Council meeting inconclusive

A months-long investigation into the use of a gender-based profanity during a virtual City Council meeting turned up inconclusive results.
Madison alders authorized the analysis, conducted by USA Forensic LLC, after a voice was heard saying the word “c---” during a marathon meeting held over the teleconferencing platform Zoom that ended in the early hours of the morning of Sept. 2, 2020.
This occurred after Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway introduced a member of the public, Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores, who had registered to speak. Kilfoy-Flores later filed a complaint, which spurred the investigation.
“Due to the limitations of the available data from the recording and from Zoom, the report is not able to make a definite conclusion regarding the identity of the person who uttered a vulgarity during the meeting,” City Attorney Michael Haas said in a memo Thursday.
The report’s author, Bryan Neumeister, said he was unable to pinpoint the speaker of the obscenity because the data provided from Zoom could not be analyzed precisely enough to link it to a specific IP address.
Haas said the city asked Neumeister to then consider ruling out speakers, with the understanding that the results would not be definitive and “would not result in a finding that would be admissible in court under legal evidence standards.”
Neumeister found that whoever uttered the word did so in close proximity to a microphone and likely wore a headset.
This part of the analysis resulted in Neumeister ruling out six men participating in the meeting based on their accents, background noise or distance from their microphones. Neumeister also identified Skidmore in addition to Alds., Michael Tierney, District 16; Keith Furman, District 19; and IT facilitator Joe Schraven as possible sources of the comment.
Tierney, Furman and Schraven all wore headsets during the meeting.
To conduct this part of the analysis, the city isolated and provided samples of voice recordings from other parts of the meeting for nine men whose microphones Zoom identified as being activated at the time the word was spoken.
Because Kilfoy-Flores submitted a complaint against Skidmore, the city asked that a sample of his voice be included in the comparison even though Zoom did not indicate his microphone was activated at the time.
Skidmore, who denied using the word after the meeting last year, said in a statement Thursday that he hopes the council can move forward, working on behalf of their constituents “rather than litigating inter-personal attacks.”
“I did not make the offensive remark heard during the September 1, 2020 Common Council meeting so I am not surprised that I was not identified as the speaker,” said Skidmore, who is facing reelection in a competitive race next month.
In a statement Thursday, Furman first offered support to Kilfoy-Flores and then denied using the derogatory term.
“Second, though my name and photo appear in the report among the people considered by the forensic analyst as possible sources of the slur, I can say unequivocally that I did not utter a slur that night, do not use the word that was said, and would never disrespect a member of the public,” Furman said.
Furman, who is also running for re-election in a contested race, said he urged the City Council President Sheri Carter and Haas to investigate the incident after it occurred and is “incredibly disappointed this report does not more clearly offer a path for accountability in this matter.”
Schraven, a regular fixture at the online council meetings as a facilitator, also denied using the profanity.
“I hope the person that did will come forward and apologize and atone to the victim,” Schraven said. “Hate speech has no place in Madison government or otherwise.”
Tierney also denied using the word, saying he was unaware it had been said until the following morning. As a member of the council who voted to authorize the funding, Tierney said he is frustrated by the report’s lack of definitive results.
“It’s clear as mud,” Tierney said. “I was hopeful that the person that was doing this forensic study would be able to really provide us with some clarity.”
Haas said it is now up to the City Council to determine next steps.
