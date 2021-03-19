Investigation into slur used during City Council meeting inconclusive

Skidmore, who denied using the word after the meeting last year, said in a statement Thursday that he hopes the council can move forward, working on behalf of their constituents “rather than litigating inter-personal attacks.”

“I did not make the offensive remark heard during the September 1, 2020 Common Council meeting so I am not surprised that I was not identified as the speaker,” said Skidmore, who is facing reelection in a competitive race next month.

In a statement Thursday, Furman first offered support to Kilfoy-Flores and then denied using the derogatory term.

“Second, though my name and photo appear in the report among the people considered by the forensic analyst as possible sources of the slur, I can say unequivocally that I did not utter a slur that night, do not use the word that was said, and would never disrespect a member of the public,” Furman said.