The fear and grief Rep. Francesca Hong felt in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring were similar to what she experienced right after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

Back then, those emotions motivated Hong, chef and co-owner of Morris Ramen, to help form a support network for restaurant workers.

Four years later, with the crisis threatening the livelihood and well-being of her family, her restaurant and her industry, she decided to run for office, specifically Madison’s 76th Assembly District. Most recently represented by Chris Taylor, the seat’s history is full of prominent Democrats: Mark Pocan, Tammy Baldwin and David Clarenbach.

Hong added her name to that list when she recently took the oath of office after winning a crowded Democratic primary in August and general election in November for the heavily blue seat.

“I knew that being helpless was going to destroy me,” Hong said in a December interview. “So running for office saved me in that it gave me a sense of purpose. It gave a lot of folks in the industry a sense of direction that maybe we’re moving toward having representation and voices of lived experiences finally at the table.”

Given Hong’s stature, it was likely only a matter of time before the 32-year-old — whose King Street restaurant sits in the shadow of the Capitol — made the leap to become a candidate. Hong directly credited COVID-19 for the timing of the move, characterizing the virus as having “accelerated what would have been the natural next step for me.”

Others in and around the service industry see it that way too, noting her record of leadership even before the beginning of a crisis that brought hospitality businesses to a standstill.

“I think at some point it’s a natural step when you’re already a leader in your own community, your own profession, your own specific business, to move forward,” said Francesco Mangano, owner of Osteria Papavero on East Wilson Street.

In addition to shining a light on the importance of her industry and the struggles faced by workers within it, Hong’s election also brings with it historic representation: she is Wisconsin’s first Asian American representative.

Mindful of the scope of voices her position allows her to amplify, Hong acknowledged the weight tied to that responsibility. But she stressed that working collectively with others, as she has her entire career, would alleviate that.

“Being a woman of color, being an Asian American, having all of these firsts, trying to break the status quo, really trying to get folks to look at how a lot of our institutions need to be restructured, how do we uproot them — when it comes to all of these things, I think again the pressure and the burdens are alleviated by remembering that I’m not alone,” she said.

“Even if I have to be the first and I’m trailblazing or paving the way, nothing happens individually.”

'Beyond activist'

Though Trump’s election helped fuel first-time office-seekers during the “Year of the Woman” in 2018, Hong said she didn’t consider running then, consumed as she was with her restaurant and other responsibilities.

But her approach to activism within the service industry evolved.

It began with the Culinary Ladies Collective, which Hong helped start to “empower and uplift people in the industry.” Aware of the “inequalities and suffering in our communities” and at a loss for what to do following the 2016 election, Hong said she coped with it by organizing.

Madison restaurant owner, chef and CLC co-founder Laila Borokhim was already working with women in the industry to create the group, along with a Facebook page where members could trade ideas and ask for advice. Borokhim said once involved, Hong “took it to the next level,” creating a leadership board and framework for the organization.

A couple of years later, Hong set her sights on tackling inequity in the hospitality scene by co-organizing Femmestival, CLC’s first major event. The February 2020 gathering (one of Madison’s last major pre-COVID events) at Garver Feed Mill was billed as a celebration of women, femmes and non-binary people in the local culinary industry — individuals, Hong noted, who don’t always have access to such events.

Bethany Jurewicz, a co-organizer of Femmestival, recalled Hong’s early commitment to highlighting a subset of the industry and refusal to allow women to “fall under the radar.”

“We have a lot of chef superstars here, but they’re mostly male,” Jurewicz said. “It takes the one who gets the publicity here to say, ‘Let’s do it and let’s do it unapologetically.’”

Jurewicz said she wasn’t surprised to hear last spring that Hong had decided to run for office. Recalling the way she heard Hong speak about diversity, equity and inclusion as Femmestival was coming together, Jurewicz, director of public programming for Garver Events, said the message wasn’t “necessarily something you hear from a restaurateur” or even from an activist.

“It was kind of beyond activist and was powerful to me as just an individual,” she said.

As COVID-19 hit Wisconsin and shut down Madison’s restaurants, Hong became one of the most outspoken local voices pushing for aid to service workers. She wrote a letter to Gov. Tony Evers in March on behalf of over 75 restaurants, bars, chefs and farmers, and organized meetings with state and federal officials, all of which precipitated the announcement in May that she was running for Assembly.

Mangano, of Osteria Papavero, said he saw Hong’s efforts in the industry as a part of a movement that recognizes a “chef is not just somebody that cooks food in a pan and gives it to some paying customers.”

“There is a social responsibility, and I think Francesca feels that more than other chefs for sure,” he said.

College dropout, chef, candidate

Before Hong was an activist or a candidate or a state representative, she was a chef working in an industry where she felt a strong “sense of belonging.”

Madison witnessed Hong’s rise in the culinary scene, which was heavily documented in local media. Just a few years after dropping out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2009 to work in restaurants full-time, she ascended to the role of executive chef at 43 North as a 23-year-old — then the only woman to oversee an upscale downtown kitchen.

In 2016, she opened Morris Ramen with her husband, Matt Morris, just six months after the birth of their son, George. She has run the restaurant ever since, until the pandemic temporarily shut it down in mid-March last year.

Cooking wasn’t always her career path. At UW-Madison, she studied Spanish and journalism, with a dream to anchor ESPN’s SportsCenter next to Scott Van Pelt.

But it didn’t feel right. An independent and self-motivated high schooler, Hong entered college “overthinking everything,” except for cooking, the only activity she said “just made me feel happy.”

“I didn’t have to constantly ask myself ‘why?’ or try to dissect it,” she said. “It was one of the first places where I felt like I could be.”

Her father, Jinkuk Hong, said working in a restaurant, especially in the kitchen, “fit well with her personality.” She’s able to put the finishing touches on a final product and focus on the details of preparing a meal, leaning into her perfectionist tendencies.

Jinkuk suspects an interest in making a career of cooking came after Hong worked as a server at the Mystic Grill on Madison’s west side in high school. She often helped him and his wife, Youngjoo, prepare meals at home.

“She loved to introduce Korean food to her classmates, soccer teammates, or any other friends,” he said.

Jinkuk and Youngjoo, both 57, immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea in 1987, shortly after the two married. They settled in Madison, where Jinkuk pursued a degree in sociology at UW-Madison and worked at the university’s Waisman Center as a researcher.

Initially a stay-at-home mother for the soon-to-be born Francesca, Youngjoo later got a degree in music education from UW-Madison to teach elementary school music, which she did for more than 10 years.

Francesca was born in 1988 and her sister, Theresa, followed just over a year later. Jinkuk watched Francesca grow into a “great caretaker” for her only sibling. As she worked her way through school, her compassion and leadership blossomed, and she was named a co-captain of the Madison West varsity soccer team as a senior.

Though she wasn’t particularly interested in politics then, Jinkuk said Hong was aware of social problems, including environmental and racial justice issues.

“She’d get very upset or angry that things are not the way they’re supposed to be, that there are so many injustices and unfairness in life and society,” he said.

While he thought Hong might run for office at some point, her decision last spring came “sooner than we expected.” The rest of the race was full of surprises, too. Watching his daughter participate in virtual debates among a crowded field of opponents, he said he was impressed by her preparedness, eloquent presentation of her ideas and ability to defend her platform.

He was pleasantly surprised again when the results of the August primary showed Hong out on top in the seven-way contest in the heavily Democratic district with 28% of the vote.

“Frankly, we didn’t expect her to win and we reminded Francesca that this is a start and even if you don’t win, this is a very good experience for you,” he said.

When considering Hong’s tenure in the Assembly, Jinkuk was hopeful she could help elevate the perspectives of those “outside from the mainstream of politics.”

Hong said she felt a responsibility to amplify those voices and specifically pave the way for more Asian Americans.

“I know that a lot of people will associate me with (being) first, but I think that it’s really important to remember that being first doesn’t matter if you are the last,” she said.

Hospitality and inhospitable politics

Hong’s peers in the hospitality industry say her background in the tough and often unpredictable field — and the skills and resilience it fosters — could be helpful in navigating a divided government marred by gridlock.

That includes the “huge communication skill” of interacting with staff and customers, said Jurewicz of Garver Events.

Jurewicz predicted Hong’s experience as a restaurant owner, chef and former server would help her know how to bring “people together as opposed to joining that infighting.” Still, Jurewicz noted some of Hong’s communications tendencies could be a double-edged sword.

“She’s not really one to hold back,” Jurewicz said. “I would imagine she’s probably going to step on some toes at some point. I also feel like that’s the nature of the game and of course it’s almost impossible to completely avoid it. There’s going to be conflict. But I think she has definitely shown that bringing people together is more powerful than getting in those jabs.”

One place where Hong hasn’t held back is on Twitter. Even before she was sworn in, she drew attention for using profanity while calling out U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, the Tavern League of Wisconsin, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and others, as she trashed the legislative inaction surrounding the pandemic and other decisions.

Her self-described “unapologetic” approach to social media is a lightning rod for both criticism and media coverage. And it has come at a time when many chefs have embraced politics on social media, including Tory Miller, chef and owner of L’Etoile, Graze and Estrellon.

Rather than focusing on her word choice, Hong said more thought should be given to the policies — or lack thereof — spurring her tweets.

“It seems counterintuitive, but the current political paradigm and the narratives are very absurd and I think sometimes you have to meet that absurdity with absurdity,” she said. “It isn't my favorite tool in the box. I wish there was something that was more effective. But in this time, I have to be able to leverage the current climate and make people have conversations with me.”

Though she said she’s not seeking to “perpetuate call-out culture,” Hong said Twitter is a tool to “fight for my constituents” and point out harm.

Hong’s staffer, Nada Elmikashfi, faced similar responses to statements she tweeted as a Democratic state Senate candidate running in Madison’s 26th District last summer. As a Sudanese immigrant and first-time candidate for office, Elmikashfi said she and other women of color can expect “tone policing” for any statements they release, and their anger to be construed as unproductive while their passion is linked to hard-headedness.

“This is a ceiling that (Hong) has to crush for all women candidates that come behind her that are going to have to deal with these respectability politics when they’re just trying to lead and govern and fight for a constituency that’s hurting,” Elmikashfi said.

It’s unclear how Hong’s social media persona could translate to working with colleagues in the Capitol. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke said lawmakers “do our best to set aside the politics of things” that happen outside the Capitol from their relationships within it. Still, the Kaukauna Republican noted there are “times where people will say or do things that make them an outlier.”

“I think the challenge is, especially for individuals who don’t have relationships already within the building, if your initial impression is the social media persona that is, for lack of a better term, toxic, it is going to make those relationships more difficult because people are going to be expecting that person to be like they are in social media,” he said.

Gridlock and inaction have marked the last legislative session and are likely to play a role in this one, too. Those challenges are amplified for Democrats, who hold a minority in both chambers. Madison lawmakers in particular have often faced roadblocks in getting their bills to the floor.

Regardless, Steineke insisted that opportunities exist for people who “are willing to comport themselves in a way that builds relationships instead of tears them apart.”

Hong insisted she’s hoping to forge bipartisan relationships this session and work across the aisle, particularly on policies surrounding climate justice and sustainable food systems.

Though she’s concerned some Republicans could be unwilling to partner with her because of her rhetoric or the very liberal district she represents, she’s undeterred, saying she’d simply work more closely with her colleagues to get bills sponsored.

“I know that my colleagues prioritize their communities and the people in them, and so we just have to make sure that we can influence our folks on the other side to do that as well,” she said.

Legislating through an equity lens

Hong is realistic about her expectations as a first-term Democrat in a Legislature controlled by Republicans.

Approaching policymaking “through an equity lens,” Hong hopes to adopt “more nuanced policies” for small business owners and those in the service industry, including COVID-19 relief. But she’s also looking to support Evers’ budget proposal and push for nonpartisan maps during the next round of redistricting.

Her big aim, though, is to advocate for measures that can help people all across the state — like better housing, fair wages and clean water — all while paying special attention to constituents she alleges are ignored in Republican districts.

“I’m willing to go meet with their constituents and the people in their communities who have been completely neglected and feel left behind and are demanding responsive, bold, decisive leadership that they have (been) completely failed on,” Hong said.

She’s also looking at ways to connect with grassroots organizations and communities in urban and rural areas to help Democrats “start building that social movement and that social power” that she said would translate to political power down the line. The work could build off of her pre-election efforts to “mask up, pack up” and campaign for fellow Democrats across the state.

For those in the 76th Assembly District, Elmikashfi said Hong will be a lawmaker committed to “actual representation,” who focuses on others’ needs above her own and who is “so deeply committed to a future that celebrates every one of us.”

“I knew that with Fran, I’d be working for someone who always had the commitment of hearing every single person and that’s such a big thing for me is looking up to people and collaborating with people that understand that giving agency to communities, to demographics is one of the most important aspects of leadership,” said Elmikashfi, who first connected with Hong during their primary campaigns.

Though Elmikashfi didn’t shy away from calling out Republicans in her campaign, when she urged Democrats to step up their opposition, she said Hong’s office would seek to be effective by reaching across the aisle and finding common ground while “pushing for progressive change that isn’t apologetic.”

Hong, one of the Assembly’s 10 new Democratic members, is joining a 38-person, majority-female caucus that has seen massive shifts in recent elections. Minority Leader Gordon Hintz in a year-end interview noted nearly half of the chamber’s Democratic lawmakers have been elected in the last two years.

“That’s a lot,” the Oshkosh Democrat acknowledged. “But it’s also going to be an interesting decade for Democrats. It’s an interesting time to come in, and we need that idealism and we need that fire.”

Hong is planning to continue doing advocacy work inside and outside of the Capitol. She’s prioritizing her work in the community, whether that’s through the CLC or Cook It Forward, a food security initiative Hong is working on with the owners of downtown Madison restaurants Merchant and Lucille.

Regardless, she’ll be equipped with “the mindset of an organizer, of someone who believes in activism and protest as a form of grief, (and) as someone who prioritizes collaboration and sharing.”

“For me, the hope is still in community, and I still believe in it.”

