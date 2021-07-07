Internet services now included under state emergency rental and utility assistance program

Eligible residents will be able to secure assistance for the cost of internet through the state's emergency rental assistance program, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

Evers said the addition of internet services to the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program highlights the need for broadband across the state — a need that has been significantly amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past year and a half has underscored the fact that access to affordable high-speed internet is a necessity to how we live, learn and work,” Evers said in a statement. “This additional resource coupled with our recent announcement of Broadband Access funding across the state should go a long way toward helping folks remain connected, make ends meet, and bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The state's emergency assistance program has provided more than $38 million in rental and utility assistance to nearly 11,000 households, the Evers administration reported Wednesday.