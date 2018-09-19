Sarah Edgerton, who has been the interim director of the city of Madison's Information Technology Department for several months, is being tapped to fill the role permanently.
Edgerton has worked at various possessions with the city, starting her professional career as a programming supervisor for the Madison City Channel, according to a statement Wednesday from Mayor Paul Soglin. She then went on to become Madison's web manager.
In that position, she managed the development of more than 65 websites and 120 web applications, along with the city's social media accounts, the statement said.
Edgerton started as the department's interim director in May. Paul Kronberger retired as director in early July. The annual salary of the position is $135,000.
"I have worked with Sarah for several years and found her to be a dynamic, innovative and inclusive leader," Soglin said in a statement. "I welcome her to the city's management team and look forward to working with her."
As director, Edgerton will be in charge of developing department strategies and partnerships around things such as digital government services, data management and cybersecurity.
The City Council is expected to vote on Edgerton's appointment during its Oct. 16 meeting.