Beginning Tuesday, three intercity bus companies serving Madison will move passenger loading from Langdon Street to Lake Street.
Badger Bus, Lamers, Jefferson Lines and Coach USA services currently board in front of the Memorial Union at 800 Langdon Street. Due to congestion, traffic and safety concerns on Langdon, loading will move to the west side of the 200 block of Lake Street.
“It’s kind of chaotic at times,” said David Trowbridge, principal transportation planner with the city.
The area in front of Memorial Union is heavily used by pedestrians and cyclists. It is also used by a number of intercity bus companies and became busier after the Badger Bus Depot, formerly located at the corner of Bedford Street and West Washington Avenue, closed in 2009.
Additionally, a parking lot next to the Memorial Union was removed during renovation, pushing loading activity to the narrow street.
“There’s not a whole lot of space on Langdon Street for everything that wants to happen there,” Trowbridge said.
Badger Bus, Lamers and Jefferson Lines will begin passenger loading on Lake Street adjacent to the Gordon Dining and Event Center between West Johnson and Dayton streets on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Coach USA Services, including Megabus and Van Galder, will start passenger loading at the new location on Jan. 8, 2020.
Legally, intercity bus companies can stop at any location that allows a local Metro bus to stop. However, the city can prohibit bus companies from using certain bus stops or sections of the road to address safety concerns.
Trowbridge said that in this case, the bus companies were “almost relieved” to relocate away from Langdon Street.
The city will install signs along Lake Street and put bags over parking meters to note that they are unavailable for public parking. Additionally, UW-Madison will install two bus shelters that can be used by intercity bus passengers.
During the transition, the bus companies will station personnel on Langdon Street to alert passengers to the change.
A team of staff from UW Transportation Services, Metro Transit and the city’s Transportation Department studied 13 possible locations for intercity bus locations. Other top options included the north side of the 1400 block Monroe Street and the 300 block of Lake Street.
The option that was ultimately selected is located near to UW student residence halls, located in a highly visible area with surrounding commercial services and has a high level of pedestrian activity, assisting in passenger security, according to the staff team’s report.
A disadvantage to this location is that the block is closed during events at the Kohl Center, which would require relocating bus loading up to 50 different times a year.
Trowbridge said the city’s ultimate goal is to locate a permanent facility at the Lake Street parking ramp, which is due to be replaced in the next three to five years.
“There is an opportunity for us to get an ultimate solution, which would be to have an actual waiting facility in a place where buses could pull off the street,” Trowbridge said.