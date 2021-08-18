Indoor mask mandate is back for Dane County starting Thursday under new public health order

The ADA applies to all spaces that serve the public, as well as most private buildings, including offices, factories, warehouses and manufacturing plants.

People working in buildings that are closed to the public but are still subject to ADA laws will need to wear masks in congregate workspaces, Public Health said, but they will not be required in private offices when alone, with the door closed.

“Private homes are essentially the only example of a private building that is not subject to ADA standards,” Public Health spokesperson Morgan Finke said.

Signs go back up

Madison businesses were preparing Tuesday to change policies and bring the mask mandate signs back out. While a few already had mask requirements, many had made masks optional for customers.

Skylar Palm, store manager of Art Gecko, a jewelry, clothing and décor shop with locations on Monroe and State streets, said her store had initially required masks but dropped the rule because of a decline in sales.

“Unfortunately it does turn away a lot of people from out of state,” she said. “It’s hard as a small business, but it’s also, like, you can’t just not follow the rules.”