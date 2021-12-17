Independent police monitor job offered to Madison civil rights official

A citizens board created last year to oversee Madison police has offered the job of the first independent police monitor to a city civil rights official.
Byron Bishop, Madison's Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division manager, was given a conditional offer for the monitor role Friday afternoon, City Attorney Michael Haas confirmed. The details of Bishop's contract will be worked out by human resources before a final approval by the City Council, Haas said.
The civilian oversight board deliberated the hire in closed session Thursday though didn't announce the offer until Friday.
Should he take the job and get the blessing of City Council, Bishop would bring decades of experience working in the public and private sector.
Bishop served for 20 years as CEO of APA of Madison, a private security company, according to his resume. He briefly served as director of resource development for the United Way of Dane County and is the executive director of missionary work for The Well Ministries. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
The civilian oversight board's hiring process is the subject of state and federal discrimination complaints filed last month by an applicant who was brought in for an oral interview but later taken out of the running.
Eric A. Hill, a white former military police officer, alleges that nearly 30 social media posts by board members disparaging white men and the military put him at an unfair disadvantage.
The city has yet to formally respond to the complaints filed with the U.S. Department of Labor and the state Department of Workforce Development Equal Rights Division, with the latter jointly filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but Hill is seeking $625,000 from the city, or what he says he would have made under a five-year contract as police monitor.
Deputy City Attorney Patricia Lauten said Bishop is a veteran and "we are confident that when the investigation is concluded it will show that Mr. Hill’s military service played no part in his failure to move on in the hiring process."
Social posts
Among the posts Hill points to are an April 21 tweet by oversight board member Ananda Deacon saying "No more pigs in our community!" and calling for the firing of a Madison police officer who was exonerated of any wrongdoing in 2015 for killing a Black man, and a May 27 tweet by board member Ankita Bharadwaj saying, "A friend of mine said yesterday that you know San Jose shooter is a white man because they didn't mention his race. And that's something we all know is true."
That last tweet appears to be a reference to the fatal shooting the day before by Samuel Cassidy, a white man, of nine people at a rail yard.
And in a meme Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores posted to Facebook on Nov. 6, an Asian man in a military uniform is shown telling a white man, presumably a recruit: "wow squid game is so crazy. good thing poor people don't have to sign up to kill other poor people to escape crushing debt in real life." "Squid Game" is a South Korean TV show in which people in deep financial debt play deadly games in an attempt to win money.
Other posts he refers to in his complaints are not as blatantly racist or racially tinged or anti-military, and some date to several years ago.
Lauten said Wednesday that "Kilfoy-Flores gave Mr. Hill a high score on the supplemental essay portion of the process which contributed to Mr. Hill moving on to the oral board interviews" but that she "had no involvement in the oral board interviews and no subsequent involvement with Mr. Hill’s hiring process."
She also said Thursday that "Bharadwaj was not involved in reviewing any candidates’ written responses or interviewing any candidate" for the position.
Although under city ordinance it's the board's duty to hire the monitor, Lauten said "not all of the board members were involved in the selection process.
"Usually, you have different groups of people at different steps in the process," she said. "One group may screen for minimum qualifications. Another, different, group scores supplemental questions and a third, different, group conducts the oral interviews."
Hill said board members Deacon, Anthony Cooper, Joshua Hargrove and Jacquelyn Hunt were present for his interview, along with a human resources department employee, but "it was my understanding that 'the board' would be selecting their finalist candidates in conjunction with public input, per ordinance, not merely the panel present to deliver questions that day."
Posts included with Hill's complaint include ones by Hunt, who is Black, alleging white customers are treated better than Black ones and an article titled "Why People of Color Need Spaces Without White People," and another by Deacon alleging that white people are the least likely to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
He does not call out any posts by Cooper and Hargrove.
Monitor position
The City Council voted to create the board and the independent monitor position nearly three years after they were included among 146 recommendations in an exhaustive consultant's report on the Madison Police Department that deemed the department "far from 'a Department in crisis'" whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."
But activists pointed to a string of seven fatal police shootings between 2012 and 2016 in which the officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing, but the city paid $5.65 million in settlements in two of the killings, and a jury in 2017 determined officers had violated the civil rights of one of the victims, 26-year-old Ashley DiPiazza, and awarded the family $7 million.
The monitor will be able to conduct investigations of police but neither the monitor nor the board will have the ability to hire, fire or discipline officers — powers that under state law remain with the Police and Fire Commission. Nor would they be entitled to participate in the official investigations of officer-involved deaths — which under state law must be conducted by outside law enforcement agencies.
The board began meeting in November and the city began advertising for the monitor position on July 1. Due to a shortage of applicants, the initial application deadline of Aug. 1 was extended to Aug. 16. Ten of the 30 applicants were brought in for oral interviews.
Bishop and Tiffany Simmons, a lecturer at American University and assistant chief of staff at the D.C. Department of Corrections, were announced as the finalists in October, but Simmons later dropped out of the running. The civilian oversight board has not responded to questions asking why Simmons withdrew her name from consideration.
The position is expected to pay about $125,000 a year.
Interview process
In two videotaped interviews with the oversight board and representatives from two community organizations, released Dec. 8, Bishop pledged to build bridges with the community and between the community and law enforcement, while also making sure to look at ways police could improve their work, especially with people of color and other "marginalized" communities.
Bishop, a former vice president of the city's Police and Fire Commission, said he feels like police have gotten away from some of the community-building activities they used to engage in and asserted their training has contributed to racial disparities in the criminal justice system.
"I personally as a Black male growing up here have had some negative thoughts with law enforcement growing up here as a kid," he said in his interview with the board. "I also know that law enforcement historically has been trained to show that young Black males ages 16 to 26 are kind of public enemy number one."
He also said officers have too much unsupervised time which causes "discretionary decision-making."
"Truthfully, actual crime-fighting here in our city is kind of rare," Bishop said. "Here we have the lowest-paid employees with the least amount of authority, doing the most work, making the most important day-to-day decisions."
Bishop touted his decades of management experience, including managing a multimillion-dollar budget and supervising some 300 people when he ran APA, the security company.
His time at APA, however, was not problem-free. In 2006, Madison hired APA to provide 100 guards for the city's first Freakfest Halloween celebration, but the company could only come up with 47 people, forcing the city to recruit city employees to help staff the event, The Capital Times reported at the time. The city refused to pay. The firm was also was hit with state licensing violations, had failed to pay some taxes, and was accused of not paying its workers.
Bishop, of Marshall, said the problems with APA happened "a long time ago."
"I did take full responsibility for all issues even though I didn't create the issues, I was the one ultimately in charge," he said.