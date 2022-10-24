Independent inquiry finds no evidence of discrimination at Madison's Vilas Zoo

An independent investigation by a retired Dane County judge into employee complaints at the Vilas Zoo found no evidence of discrimination, a hostile work environment or violations of the Dane County Employee Handbook.

But the review by retired Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn found some evidence of isolated past issues with animal treatment that have been investigated or are being resolved and noted that, "as with any growing organization, there is room for improvement through more clearly defined processes, management training, and more open communication between staff and management."

The 51-page report issued Monday also includes 10 recommendations to improve the zoo's general work environment, culture and animal welfare following a report by the Wisconsin State Journal in April on the resignations of the zoo's only Black zookeepers, who accused management of racism, unequal discipline, retaliation and neglect of animal welfare.

Some of the recommendations are related to significant “growing pains” experienced in recent years due to a doubling of staff between 2018 and 2022, turnover in management and the complexities and stress of change during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But not only did the report find the complaints were not sustained; it also commends the work the zoo has been doing to improve and the commitment and passion of employees there.

"If there is a single consistent quality of a Henry Vilas Zoo employee, it is care for the animals’ welfare," Bailey-Rihn said in the report. "Each person I interviewed impressed me with a genuine dedication to the Zoo’s mission. Perhaps because they are so passionate about their work, many shared strong feelings ranging from concerns about management, the Employee Group representative, or other zookeepers, to hopes and plans for the Zoo’s future."

County Board Chair Patrick Miles said the independent review was a necessary step "given the serious allegations and negative reporting in the media."

“This arms-length review should give the public confidence that zoo staff and management are making improvements and the zoo is operating in a way that is safe and fair for both the animals and our county employees working there,” Miles said in a statement.

Rhonda Schwetz, executive zoo director, declined comment and referred to a statement issued by the zoo, which thanked the county's Office of Equity and Inclusion, Dane County’s Employee Relations, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and Bailey-Rhin for doing thorough investigations.

"We strive to be a safe place for both the humans who work here and the animals in our care, and we will continue to seek out ways to progress," the statement says. "We are pleased with the results of these independent inquiries that show the zoo prioritizes animal welfare and is committed to ensuring our guests have a positive experience when visiting the zoo."

Allegations trigger inquiries

In August, the County Board hired Bailey-Rihn to lead an outside investigation into the allegations by the two former zookeepers and other zoo staff. While the county's Office for Equity and Inclusion performed its own investigation of the zoo, the board concluded an independent investigation was needed to restore public faith in the zoo.

The initial internal investigation found that the zoo suffered from a toxic workplace environment that included racism and a lack of transparency in how animal welfare concerns were addressed. But investigators placed the blame on unnamed zoo staff and the county's workers union, who they said created an "Us vs. Them" climate between management and labor.

County Executive Joe Parisi opposed efforts to further investigate the zoo, ultimately refusing to sign or veto the board's plan. He argued that it undermined the work of the county's own investigators. In its place, the county executive called for a countywide probe of the racial climate in its workforce by an outside agency.

"The manner in which the events of the past several months were cast at the Henry Vilas Zoo is incredibly unfortunate," Parisi said in a statement following the release of Bailey-Rihn's report Monday. "In all environments, some will choose to magnify division while those more constructive will pursue solutions-oriented remedies to any challenge. I am hopeful the completion of this now second review will result in good faith collaboration on shared solutions from all who work at our zoo."

A deep review

In her report, Bailey-Rihn said she interviewed every zoo manager and nearly every other zoo employee either in person or by phone, including recently departed employees and volunteers; administered a confidential survey; and reviewed numerous files, emails and other records.

She said her findings are consistent with the initial internal investigation completed in May while noting that, as with any organization, processes and communication could be improved.

"I do want to emphasize that the issues experienced by the zoo over the last four-plus years have been challenging," Bailey-Rihn said. "Regardless, the staff has continued to function and provide excellent care to the animals entrusted to them. They have been placed under a microscope and portrayed negatively in the public eye, often without merit.

"Both management and employees have made mistakes, all organizations do, but continue to show up for work and represent the zoo in a positive way," she said.

Bailey-Rihn said she found some evidence of allegations of unfair employment practices but said such allegations are "unhelpful" if they don't rise to the legal level of discrimination. "I did not find any such discrimination at the zoo," she said.

The former judge did find, however, that there was a real or perceived problem with favoritism.

A hostile work environment, on the other hand, requires either pervasive conduct based on a person’s gender or other protected category that interferes with work performance, or an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment, Bailey-Rihn said.

"Under this standard, there is no evidence of a hostile work environment," she said. "The problems with the zoo’s work environment are simply of a different nature. Unsurprisingly, these are the same sort of problems any organization will face over a sufficiently long period."

Bailey-Rihn cited examples of "distasteful" behaviors but said there's no evidence such conduct interfered with any employee’s actual work or was part of a series of acts pervasive enough to change conditions of employment. "Again, it appears that the Henry Vilas Zoo 2022 Workplace Plan is addressing these types of incidents through training and other initiatives," she said.

She also found no evidence of violations of the Employee Handbook.

Bailey-Rihn did find some past evidence of animal neglect or mistreatment.

On June 3, the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited the zoo for its treatment of capybaras, although the USDA also acknowledges that corrective treatment has since been taken, she said.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums also requested information on several animal deaths and has indicated that the reports were misleading or false. The Zoo has compiled those reports and awaits a formal response, she said. For now, the AZA’s only concern regarding animal welfare is to repeat its 2019 "major concern" that “many animals spend an inordinate amount of time in small indoor enclosures,” she said.

"The recommendations that have come out of these reports provide a roadmap we are utilizing to improve our operations and ensure that Henry Vilas Zoo continues to be a community treasure for generations to come," the zoo's statement says.