Independent charters get twice as much federal COVID aid per student as school districts

Wisconsin's independent charter schools are getting twice as much federal COVID relief funds per student as public school districts, according to an analysis of data by the Wisconsin State Journal.
That's largely because the formula Wisconsin is using to divvy up the funds takes into account poverty, and the state's independent charter schools, many of them located in Milwaukee, tend to have a larger share of students from low-income households.
According to an analysis of data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, independent charter schools are expected to receive about $5,360 per student, about twice that of public school districts, which received $2,630 per student.
Dane County federal K-12 COVID funding
|District
|Federal funding
|Per pupil
|Belleville
|$503,000
|$544
|DeForest
|$1.94 million
|$501
|Deerfield
|$325,000
|$450
|Isthmus Montessori Academy Public*
|$247,000
|$1,013
|Madison
|$70.51 million
|$2,714
|Marshall
|$2.9 million
|$2,951
|McFarland
|$653,000
|$107
|Middleton-Cross Plains
|$2.54 million
|$344
|Milestone Democratic School*
|$230,000
|$10,941
|Monona Grove
|$1 million
|$300
|Mount Horeb
|$1 million
|$421
|One City Senior Preschool*
|$173,000
|$1,320
|Oregon
|$1.6 million
|$389
|Stoughton
|$3.57 million
|$1,290
|Sun Prairie
|$7.89 million
|$940
|Verona
|$4.99 million
|$884
|Waunakee
|$868,000
|$202
|Wisconsin Heights
|$1.11 million
|$1,506
|*Independent charter school
The DPI data provide the latest estimation as to how much money Wisconsin schools are set to receive from multiple stimulus packages. The Wisconsin State Journal analyzed the data as part of a national review of federal K-12 COVID funding by the Associated Press.
The data show Aki Earth School, a grades 6-12 independent charter school located on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation near Hayward, is set to receive $290,916, or $36,365 per each of its eight students, the highest per pupil amount among school districts and independent charter schools.
Another independent charter school, the Milwaukee Math and Science Academy, will get about $2.5 million, or $12,328 per pupil. Madison's Milestone Democratic School is expected to get $230,000 or $10,941 per pupil.
Independent charter schools are public schools that are not overseen by a local School Board, but can be authorized by various entities such as the University of Wisconsin System. They differ from charter schools overseen by school boards, such as Madison's Nuestro Mundo. The federal data only covered districts and independent charter schools.
For the most part, independent charter schools received so much per student because they have a high number of students coming from low-income households, according to DPI. Jim Bender, a lobbyist for School Choice Wisconsin, said independent charter schools have a very high percentage of low-income students.
The amount that school districts received per pupil also varied widely. The Granton Area School District in central Wisconsin received the second most federal dollars on a per capita basis — $13,964. According to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the Granton Area School District had a U.S. Census poverty percentage of 30.5%, among the highest in the state and much higher than the average of 12.4%.
The Madison School District is set to receive $71 million, or about $2,714 per student. The school district's poverty rate is 10.4%, according to the U.S. Census. Meanwhile the Waunakee School District, with a 3.4% poverty rate, is set to receive $868,000 or $202 per student.
Milwaukee Public Schools is set to receive about $796 million, the highest total figure of any Wisconsin school district, or about $11,217 per student. The U.S. Census Poverty percentage in Milwaukee is 30%.
Wisconsin schools are set to receive around $2.6 billion in federal stimulus aid provided through three major stimulus programs: the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act from March 2020; the Consolidated Appropriations Act from December 2020; and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) from March 2021, which will send about $1.5 billion to Wisconsin school districts.
Under the largest of the aid programs provided across the three federal stimulus packages — the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding program (ESSER) — 90% of the funding, or about $2.2 billion, is directed to schools based upon the formula for Title I Part A, a program that provides financial assistance to schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families. The formula is based on a census count of the number of low-income pupils residing in each district.
The other 10% of the roughly $2.4 billion ESSER program from the three stimulus packages is up to the discretion of the state, although some of the money must go toward federally required causes.
DPI's plan for part one of the ESSER program included $1.5 million to ensure that every school received at least $40,000. Under the second part of the ESSER program, following the passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the state, through approval by the Legislature's budget committee, provided $2.4 million to establish a minimum grant amount of $100,000 to be distributed to 33 school districts and six independent charter schools to increase total funding under the act to $100,000.
The committee also distributed $65.5 million to create incentive funding for in-person instruction, with 172 school districts and two independent charter schools that would otherwise receive less than $395 per student eligible to compete for aid based on the number of in-person instructional hours in the 2020-21 school year.
For the third part of the funding, the budget committee opted to, among other things, make schools with an initial grant of less than $781 per student eligible for additional funds if such schools provided in-person instruction for at least 50% of the 2020-21 school year.
Final calculations for in-person instruction incentives haven't yet been made for eligible schools under the programs, so some schools may receive more funding than what's currently reported.
About $67 million was allocated to a governor's emergency relief fund. Gov. Tony Evers opted to direct about $47 million of that funding toward schools based upon the percentage of students scoring below basic on the state English language arts assessment; the percentage of students from economically disadvantaged families; the percentage of households with no computer; and the percentage of households with no internet.
About $151 million was made available for emergency assistance for non-public schools.