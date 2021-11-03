Incumbents Tony Evers and Ron Johnson could face uphill battle next year, poll finds

One year out from the 2022 election, the reelection prospects for both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson look bleak, according to a new Marquette Law School Poll.

Next November, Republicans will seek to reclaim all levers of state government by taking back the governor's seat from first-term incumbent Evers, while a packed field of Democratic candidates are vying for the U.S. Senate seat held by Johnson, who has yet to announce if he'll seek another term.

The poll found that 40% of respondents said they would definitely or probably vote to reelect Evers, while 38% said they would definitely or probably vote for Johnson if those elections were held today. Fifty-three percent said they would definitely or probably vote for someone other than Evers and 6% said they don't know or declined to answer, while 52% said they would vote for someone other than Johnson and 10% said they don't know or declined to answer.

Marquette Poll director Charles Franklin said matching up incumbents against an undefined opponent can be challenging as respondents typically think of their ideal candidate, but added that those who say they will reelect a candidate provides an understanding of an incumbent's base level of support.