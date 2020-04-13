Incumbents hold on, newcomers make mark, in sparsely contested Dane County Board races

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Almost one-third of the Dane County Board will be made up of newcomers after several won seats in uncontested elections Tuesday and three more were elected in contested races in results announced Monday.

Just five of the board's 37 district seats were contested. In the two races that featured incumbents, both won.

Sup. Tim Kiefer, 25th District, kept his seat on the board after defeating challenger and fellow Waunakee resident Dan Kieta.

Kieta said he and Kiefer have similar views on a lot of issues and feels confident Kiefer will "continue to represent the district in a positive manner."

Kiefer has represented District 25 since 2012 and run unopposed in the last three election cycles. He said he expects the upcoming term to be difficult for the board when dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic but said he is looking forward to the challenge.

"I want to work with my County Board colleagues and county executives to make Dane County a better place for everyone," he said.

In another incumbent victory, Sup. Jerry Bollig, who has served on the board for eight years, overcame a challenge from fellow Oregon-native Todd Kluever for the District 31 seat.