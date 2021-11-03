Incumbents Evers and Johnson could face uphill battle next year, poll finds

In a signal that incumbents may face a challenging election cycle next year, the baseline of support among registered voters fell to 40% or lower for both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, according to a new Marquette University Law School poll.

Next November, Republicans will seek to reclaim a trifecta in the state by taking back the governor's seat from incumbent Evers, who is seeking a second term, while a packed field of Democratic candidates are vying for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Johnson, who has yet to announce if he'll seek another term.

The poll found that 40% of respondents said they would definitely or probably vote to reelect Evers, while 38% said they would definitely or probably vote for Johnson if those elections were held today. Fifty-three percent said they would definitely or probably vote for someone other than Evers and 6% said they don't know or declined to answer, while 52% said they would vote for someone other than Johnson and 10% said they don't know or declined to answer.

Marquette Poll director Charles Franklin said matching up incumbents against an undefined opponent can be challenging as respondents typically think of their ideal candidate, but added that those who say they will reelect a candidate provides an understanding of an incumbent's level of support.