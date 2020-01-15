Incumbent Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly outraises rivals as he gets nod from Donald Trump

Conservative-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly managed to raise more than double the amount of liberal-backed opponent Jill Karofsky and garnered President Donald Trump's endorsement at a rally Tuesday evening.

As the state nears the Feb. 18 primary, preliminary reports show Kelly raised $556,184 over the last half of 2019, compared to Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky's $227,553. The other liberal-supported candidate in the race, Marquette Law professor Ed Fallone, hasn't yet provided detailed fundraising figures for the last half of the year, but his campaign says he raised $150,000 over all of 2019.

Fundraising numbers are important because they can give an indication of general support and a campaign's organizing ability.

Kelly also reported spending $221,700 to end the period between July and December with $572,968 in available cash. Karofsky over that same time frame spent $157,190.