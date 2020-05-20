In Wisconsin virtual rally, Biden slams Trump's COVID-19 response

But in customary campaign event fashion, it started a half hour late, with introductions from Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, local arts gallery owner Cynthia Henry and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes kicking off just after 4 p.m. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, whose name has been mentioned as a vice presidential contender, wrapped up the rally.

Biden called for creating a new system that would build up the middle class and “reward the people who actually make this country work” by ensuring all have paid sick leave, child care support, access to health care and more.

He also pushed to implement measures that empower workers by encouraging unionization, bolstering worker safety, securing retirement funding and more.

“We can choose who our economy, our government and our country works for,” he said. “That’s the choice we have to make this November and that choice could not be more stark.”

Earlier in the day, Biden also participated in a roundtable with U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and rural health care officials and economic development leaders, during which he knocked Trump’s “lack of leadership” on the nation’s response to the novel coronavirus crisis.