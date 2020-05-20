In Wisconsin virtual rally, Biden slams Trump's COVID-19 response

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden called on Wisconsinites to leverage their power to “pick a different path” come November as he slammed President Donald Trump’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic in a virtual campaign rally Wednesday.
The former vice president also questioned Trump’s ability to rebuild the economy and suggested the current administration wants to see “a corrupt recovery” that rewards certain businesses over others, as he addressed the state from his Delaware home.
“We know that Donald Trump has utterly failed his test of leadership,” Biden said, later adding: “Why would anybody trust this man to build back our economy now? He thinks he’s a builder but he’s a destroyer of everything he touches.”
Forced to replace in-person campaigning with remote events, the presumptive nominee turned to Wisconsin this week as the destination of his second virtual campaign trip after focusing on another battleground state, Florida.
The unusual rally, in which Biden addressed Milwaukeeans virtually through a video stream, featured no large crowds and no applause — though it went without the technical glitches that marked his Tampa rally earlier this month and drew national attention.
But in customary campaign event fashion, it started a half hour late, with introductions from Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, local arts gallery owner Cynthia Henry and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes kicking off just after 4 p.m. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, whose name has been mentioned as a vice presidential contender, wrapped up the rally.
Biden called for creating a new system that would build up the middle class and “reward the people who actually make this country work” by ensuring all have paid sick leave, child care support, access to health care and more.
He also pushed to implement measures that empower workers by encouraging unionization, bolstering worker safety, securing retirement funding and more.
“We can choose who our economy, our government and our country works for,” he said. “That’s the choice we have to make this November and that choice could not be more stark.”
Earlier in the day, Biden also participated in a roundtable with U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and rural health care officials and economic development leaders, during which he knocked Trump’s “lack of leadership” on the nation’s response to the novel coronavirus crisis.
“COVID-19 is not his fault,” Biden said. “The failure to respond quickly is.”
But former Gov. Scott Walker credited Trump with aiding health care employees and other frontline workers access to protective equipment, as well as his support of the federal Paycheck Protection Program that has “been a big deal for businesses in this state.”
He slammed Biden for outsourcing his agenda “to the very far fringe of the party,” pointing to the recent news that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would co-lead a panel advising the former vice president on climate policy.
Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have visited Wisconsin in recent months; Pence most recently stopped at GE Healthcare in Madison in April.
Biden in mid-March had planned to hold a rally in Chicago, but he canceled it and others two months ago as the nation began directly feeling the novel coronavirus’ impact.
