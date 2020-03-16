In Wisconsin Supreme Court race, Kelly and Karofsky draw clear distinctions

"I am on the front lines of the justice system," she said. "And I'm the only person who's spent any time in the front lines of the justice system in this race as a prosecutor and a victim advocate and trial court judge. I think it's incumbent upon me to tell policymakers what it is that I am seeing every day."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly, though, countered it would be inappropriate for a sitting justice to advocate for overhauling the state's criminal justice practices, saying there's "a fine balance between justice and just the raw exercise of power."

With justices advocating for policy changes, he said, it "decreases the confidence that (someone) can have that when they go into court, that their case is going to be decided according to the law."

Over his time on the court, Kelly said he's noticed "significant motivation" to criticize some of the opinions justices issue "for the results, if they don't match your personal politics."

But he said the way to combat that among the "small subset" of cases that have political implications is by writing opinions the way he writes his — in a logic-driven way that allows readers to see a clear chain of reasoning.