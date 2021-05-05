In Wisconsin, next vaccination phase includes more walk-ins, employer-based clinics

In a matter of weeks, the vaccination landscape in Wisconsin and across the country has shifted from scarcity to surplus as supplies increase but fewer are willing to roll up their sleeves to get their shots.
Hoping to make it easier for the holdouts to get vaccinated, more clinics are offering walk-in vaccinations, and the state is urging employers to host on-site clinics.
"After this long, I know it can feel overwhelming to hear that cases are still increasing and that we’re still losing friends and neighbors to this virus. That is why it’s so important to get vaccinated," said deputy Department of Health Services secretary Julie Willams Van Dijk on Tuesday. "It is our most effective tool to get through this pandemic."
With the change in supply and demand, priorities have shifted. State officials are urging vaccinators to be less cautious about wasting once-precious doses and more focused on vaccinating anyone they can, even if it means potentially wasting doses from multi-dose vials, which have to be administered within hours.
“We still are encouraging our vaccinators to be as prudent as they can be and use every dose if possible,” Willems Van Dijk said. “But also please don’t waste opportunities. If you have someone who wants to be vaccinated in front of you, puncture a vial, get a dose out and get that person vaccinated.”
As of Tuesday, the state surpassed 4 million doses administered, and 35% of Wisconsinites, or 2.6 million, were fully vaccinated, including over 75% of those 65 and older. About 43% of state residents have gotten at least one dose.
COVID-19 cases have plateaued at a higher level than two months ago, the increase fueled by the state's 1.2 million young people under 16, who aren’t eligible for a vaccine. Pfizer, which has applied for emergency use authorization for children 12 to 15, is expected to win approval next week. And the company plans to apply for emergency authorization in the fall to use its vaccine on children ages 2 to 11.
The state is also seeing a worrisome daily death toll, with 34 deaths reported on Friday serving as a stark reminder of the pandemic’s continued grip, especially as a more deadly and faster-spreading variant from the UK emerges as the dominant strain in the state. Thirteen deaths were reported Wednesday and the seven-day average stood at eight.
With more than half of residents 16 and older fully vaccinated, what’s left is a shrinking pool of unvaccinated people, many of whom have reservations about getting the shot.
A Gallup poll this week found that 25% of respondents would not get a vaccine if offered for free. That’s down from 29% in January, but still an obstacle to stopping community spread of COVID-19, often referred to as herd immunity.
President Joe Biden this week set a goal of getting a shot in the arms of at least 70% of Americans by July 4. Health experts have said about 70% to 80% of the population needs to have antibodies against the virus to achieve that goal, but no one knows for sure.
“We don’t know what the number is that will actually result in that stalling out of infection,” Willems Van Dijk said.
And no one knows how many carry antibodies from COVID-19 infection, or how long those antibodies will last.
States are making vaccines as available as possible, an effort that includes opening clinics to walk-ins, with no appointment necessary.
“While we still do encourage making an appointment, for the past week or so we have been accepting drop-ins at the Alliant Energy Center,” said Morgan Finke, spokesperson for Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Community-based vaccination sites in Barron, Douglas, La Crosse, Marathon, Racine and Rock counties, as well as the Wisconsin Center mass vaccination site in Milwaukee, are accepting walk-ins.
Other clinics, including all CVS pharmacies, are also allowing unscheduled vaccinations.
Officials also announced Tuesday a “vaccinator matching” program, connecting employers and community-based organization with vaccinators for on-site clinics. On-site and pop-up clinics can be arranged through the DHS website.
Willems Van Dijk said that as vaccination efforts become more targeted, the state is likely to see more doses discarded.
Because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have to be kept frozen, the vials containing about 10 doses need to be used the same day they’re opened, so clinics have been coordinating to share vials. As demand drops, that won’t be as easy to do.
“We do anticipate that there will be more lost doses, because that kind of coordination will not always be possible,” Willems Van Dijk said.
She said in recent weeks about 1,000 to 2,000 doses have been lost per week, compared with hundreds in the early weeks of the effort.
“In the early days of vaccination you might have eight doses left at the end of the day, and you could walk out the front door and say, 'Does anyone want a COVID vaccine?' and you’d have 30 people raise their hands,” she said. “That’s not as true anymore.”