In Wisconsin, next vaccination phase includes more walk-ins, employer-based clinics

In a matter of weeks, the vaccination landscape in Wisconsin and across the country has shifted from scarcity to surplus as supplies increase but fewer are willing to roll up their sleeves to get their shots.

Hoping to make it easier for the holdouts to get vaccinated, more clinics are offering walk-in vaccinations, and the state is urging employers to host on-site clinics.

"After this long, I know it can feel overwhelming to hear that cases are still increasing and that we’re still losing friends and neighbors to this virus. That is why it’s so important to get vaccinated," said deputy Department of Health Services secretary Julie Willams Van Dijk on Tuesday. "It is our most effective tool to get through this pandemic."

With the change in supply and demand, priorities have shifted. State officials are urging vaccinators to be less cautious about wasting once-precious doses and more focused on vaccinating anyone they can, even if it means potentially wasting doses from multi-dose vials, which have to be administered within hours.